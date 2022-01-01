You Can Buy "Hell To Pay" From Charles Soule & Will Sliney Right Now

We mentioned that the new comic book series by Charles Soule, Will Sliney, and Rachelle Rosenberg, was meant to have been published last summer through Image Comics, and would have its creative process spotlighted on Twitch. Well, it's now been rescheduled for the summer of 2022, but they have also made a special edition of the first issue available, through mail order. They've only printed a limited number and as Soule notes that, with the teased launch of Eight Billion Genies from him and Ryan Browne, which debuts from Image Comics in May, they brought 500 limited-edition copies to C2E2 earlier this month and sold them online simultaneously – the full run was gone in hours. So you may want to be quick about it with Hell To Pay. This pre-order page still has the old dates on it…

What is HELL TO PAY? It's the upcoming Image Comics series from Charles Soule, Will Sliney and Rachelle Rosenberg – a supernatural adventure beginning summer 2021, like Indiana Jones meets Hellboy, in which we follow Maia and Sebastian Stone, a married couple working as indentured servants to the mysterious Shrouded College, tasked to use various magical artifacts and abilities to track down and remove from earthly circulation six hundred and sixty-six coins of the currency used in Hell… qurrakh… aka the Devil's Dollar.

This is no ordinary comic, though – we're doing something special with this one – creating it live on Twitch! Weekly streams for viewers will let you see us build the story, the art, the colors… all in real-time and from the ground up. Tune in at Will's Twitch channel to watch!

Even cooler, as a special bonus for our most devoted fans, we're offering an exclusive version of Hell to Pay #1 with a special, unique cover that will only be available from us – not in stores! This will be a limited run of copies, and once they're gone, they're gone. We'll be making this live on Twitch, too – the art you see here is a non-final, uncolored version earliest sketch. You can also get it signed by the team, and add-on include a dialogued sketched from Will and Charles. Order now!

(This exclusive version of Hell to Pay #1 will ship in Summer 2021. Choose the appropriate order listing – just make sure you pick the right one, as we've set it up separately for US and international buyers. US fulfillment will be handled by our amazing friends at ThirdEye Comics in Baltimore, and International fulfillment by our equally amazing friends at Big Bang Comics in Dublin! THANK YOU! Can't wait for you to see this story!)