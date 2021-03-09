Pokémon GO and Children Of The Atom – The Daily LITG 9th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom, American Horror Story, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom and American Horror Story – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Did Pokémon GO Redeem Itself With Fletchling Community Day?
- American Horror Story: So Is Season 10 Officially Named "Pilgrim"?
- Revealing The Names Of Marvel Comics' Children Of The Atom
- DC Comics Using The Word "Terf" In This Week's Green Lantern
- Mayans MC Shows How They Got to Ride Again; EZ Sees The Big Picture
- After Fourteen Years, Erik Larsen Finally Publishes Ant #12
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- This Is The Reason You're Seeing Evolved Spawns In Pokémon GO
- What's Next For 2021 Community Days In Pokémon GO
- Comic Creators On Jim Steranko's "Chinese Pandemic" Choice Of Words
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Comic Creators On Jim Steranko's "Chinese Pandemic" Choice Of Words
- Own a Piece of Jeff Lemire's "The Nobody" Graphic Novel
- 2000AD In Search Of Brian Bolland Original Artwork For New Book
- You Can Have A Page from This Early Amanda Conner Vampirella Comic
- Graphic Novelist Sues US Government To Change Its Race Laws
- Power Rangers Special FOCing Today Sets Up 2021 Storylines
- Don't Worry WandaVision Fans, Mephisto Is Still Marvel's Big Bad
- American Comics Folk React To… Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan
- Nature's Design Challenge, Rebecca Donnelly Misa Saburi's First Comic
- One Year Ago We Ran Out Of Toilet Paper – Daily LITG, 8th March 2021
LITG one year ago – people still liked Joss Whedon.
And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "The End"; Collins Kicks Us In Our "Feels"
- "The Nevers": Upcoming HBO Series Had Us at "Joss Whedon" [OPINION]
- "American Horror Story" Season 10 Filming in Provincetown This Month?
- Nine DC Omnibuses For the End of 2020 – From Books Of Magic to Batgirl
- All of Neil Gaiman's Sandman in One Big Boxset For $250
- James Tynion IV Confirms That No, Punchline is Not Master Bruce
- "Heels" Star Stephen Amell "Blown Away" by STARZ Series' Cast
- Wobbling In "Super Smash Bros. Melee" Now Banned In The U.K.
- Transformers Tigratron Makes A Roar with New Figure from Hasbro
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "Follow-Up Day" Introduces Pete Davidson as Nolan's Brother [PREVIEW]
LITG two years ago – numbers were down
But MOMO was up
- DC Comics' New Method For Reducing Collections
- 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 14: Howerton on More Dennis
- Florida Comic Shop Launches 'Draw MOMO' Prize Event Tonight
- Paizo Officially Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Release Date
- Rob Liefeld's Major X Has Adamantium Sword, Can Kick Wolverine's Butt
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin
- Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter
- John McShane, comic book editor and historian
- Andrew Hahn, comic creator
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.