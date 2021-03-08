DC Comics Using The Word "Terf" In This Week's Green Lantern

A few weeks ago, longstanding comic book creator Grant Morrison let it be known that they are non-binary, had been for fifty years and, when asked, requested people use they/them pronouns for them. This also prompted some to highlight his previous comic book work such as The Invisibles and Doom Patrol with trans and non-binary characters over the years. But tomorrow's Green Lantern Season Two #12 finale from DC Comics written by Grant Morrison and drawn by Liam Sharp brings a new word to the DC Comics lexicon. In a scene looking at the fostering of division and hatred, some of those words spill out.

For the first time in a DC Comics comic book, that includes the word "terf". An acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, the term was originally applied to the minority of feminists with sentiments other feminists find transphobic. Such sentiments include the rejection of the assertion that trans women are women, the exclusion of trans women from women's spaces, and opposition to transgender rights legislation. The meaning has since expanded to refer more broadly to people with trans-exclusionary views in general. Some consider it a slur, and state that it has been used in insults, and alongside violent rhetoric. Others say that it is perfectly serviceable and descriptive, without judgment. But it seems to be used with invective here — as is "queer", though that's not new to DC.

Bleeding Cool has repeatedly looked at how all manner of terms, slang and language that some find offensive and others see as perfectly serviceable, have found their way into DC and Marvel comic books. And we've also noted how the reaction to such language can change over time. I'm not sure if DC Comics particularly wanted this to be a first for Green Lantern, but there you go. Here's a preview of the comic book in question.

GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #12 (OF 12) CVR A LIAM SHARP

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Liam Sharp

It's Hal Jordan vs. Hector Hammond, and our Emerald Knight will need to summon all of his willpower to face down the psionic madman. Check out Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's grand finale more than two years in the making! This tale touches on every plot thread from the entire run, and it's fully charged with fantasy, sci-fi, and Green Lantern lore. Say it with us now, "In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night…"

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 02/11/2021