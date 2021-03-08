DC Comics Using The Word "Terf" In This Week's Green Lantern

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

A few weeks ago, longstanding comic book creator Grant Morrison let it be known that they are non-binary, had been for fifty years and, when asked, requested people use they/them pronouns for them. This also prompted some to highlight his previous comic book work such as The Invisibles and Doom Patrol with trans and non-binary characters over the years. But tomorrow's Green Lantern Season Two #12 finale from DC Comics written by Grant Morrison and drawn by Liam Sharp brings a new word to the DC Comics lexicon. In a scene looking at the fostering of division and hatred, some of those words spill out.

Green Lantern #12 by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp
Green Lantern #12 by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp

For the first time in a DC Comics comic book, that includes the word "terf". An acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, the term was originally applied to the minority of feminists with sentiments other feminists find transphobic. Such sentiments include the rejection of the assertion that trans women are women, the exclusion of trans women from women's spaces, and opposition to transgender rights legislation. The meaning has since expanded to refer more broadly to people with trans-exclusionary views in general. Some consider it a slur, and state that it has been used in insults, and alongside violent rhetoric. Others say that it is perfectly serviceable and descriptive, without judgment. But it seems to be used with invective here — as is "queer", though that's not new to DC.

Bleeding Cool has repeatedly looked at how all manner of terms, slang and language that some find offensive and others see as perfectly serviceable, have found their way into DC and Marvel comic books. And we've also noted how the reaction to such language can change over time. I'm not sure if DC Comics particularly wanted this to be a first for Green Lantern, but there you go. Here's a preview of the comic book in question.

Green Lantern Season Two #12
Green Lantern Season Two #12
DC Comics Uses The Term "TERF" In This Week's Grant Lantern
Green Lantern Season Two #12
DC Comics Uses The Term "TERF" In This Week's Grant Lantern
Green Lantern Season Two #12
DC Comics Uses The Term "TERF" In This Week's Grant Lantern
Green Lantern Season Two #12

GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #12 (OF 12) CVR A LIAM SHARP
(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Liam Sharp
It's Hal Jordan vs. Hector Hammond, and our Emerald Knight will need to summon all of his willpower to face down the psionic madman. Check out Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's grand finale more than two years in the making! This tale touches on every plot thread from the entire run, and it's fully charged with fantasy, sci-fi, and Green Lantern lore. Say it with us now, "In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night…"
Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 02/11/2021

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  