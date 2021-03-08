You Can Have A Page from This Early Amanda Conner Vampirella Comic

When it comes to power couples in comics, it doesn't get much more iconic than Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. Known for turning Harley Quinn into one of DC's most popular ongoing titles, making Power Girl a breakout comedic hit along with co-writer Justin Gray, the multimedia entertainment company PaperFilms many, many, many successful Kickstarters, and, of course, for long, winding autograph lines at comic book conventions, the married couple are living legends of the medium by anyone's estimation. Now, you can own an early collaboration between the two with this page from Vengeance of Vampirella, which Conner drew and Palmiotti inked from a script by Tom Sniegoski.

Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti Vengeance of Vampirella (Wizard Mini-Comic) #5 Story Page 1 Original Art (Harris/Wizard, 1995).

Amanda Conner's run on Vampirella is one of the seminal incarnations of the character. Offered is the opening tense page, from the Wizard promotional mini-comic released by the magazine featuring the Drakulon darling. Ink over graphite and red key lines on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. There is marginal smudging and light edge wear. Indicia is a stat paste-up coming loose, with heavy adhesive residue staining exposed, otherwise art is in Excellent condition.

If you head over to Heritage Auctions, where this page is up for bid, you can stake your claim for this original piece of comic book artwork now. Best of luck to those aiming to add this piece of Vampirella (and Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti) history to their collection. One thing that separates this piece a bit from much of the other original artwork up there is that the lettering is present on the original inked page, essentially allowing collectors to own not only the artwork but also the in-tact narrative of this moment.