Did Pokémon GO Redeem Itself With Fletchling Community Day?

Yesterday was Fletchling Community Day in Pokémon GO. After months of poorly received Community Days that garnered significant disinterest at best and backlash at worst within the game's online community, Niantic followed through on promises to change Community Days with March's Fletchling feature. This time, we got a new Shiny release, an interesting move, and a non-Kanto Pokémon. Let's see if this was truly an improvement on this once-beloved monthly event.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Fletchling: The Pokémon choice itself was fantastic. Players expressed that they wanted non-Kanto Pokémon that hadn't yet been released in their Shiny forms, and Niantic came through with exactly that. On top of being a dynamic choice that shakes up the idea of what Community Day can offer players in 2021, Fletchling is a terrific Shiny with its light brown body and yellow wings. As far as pure fun hunting for Pokémon, this choice made yesterday the best Community Day since Rhyhorn in February 2020.

Ticketed Research: This wasn't a huge change but rather consistency applied correctly. The rewards here were more than worthy of the $1 USD price for the ticket, and if Pokémon GO can keep that going, these will be worth it every month.

Bonus: XP matters again to Level 40+ players in a big way with the GO Beyond initiative having introduced Levels 41 through 50, so having triple catch XP on a Pokémon that was relatively easy to hit 'Excellent' throws on was a major bonus. Personally, I was able to pull in about 1.5 Million XP during my gameplay, and I take that as a major win.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing.

Overall

After months and months of lackluster Community Days, it looks like Niantic is on track to return this monthly event to a highly anticipated day for Pokémon GO players. As long as they stay the course now and keep bringing this level of fun, new content to Community Day, that is.