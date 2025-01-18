Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip kidd, Michael Cho

Chip Kidd & Michael Cho's Avengers: Veracity Trap Delayed To August

Chip Kidd and Michael Cho's graphic novel for Abrams' Marvel Arts imprint, The Avengers in The Veracity Trap has been delayed until August

Article Summary Chip Kidd and Michael Cho's Avengers: Veracity Trap delayed to August for Marvel Arts fans.

The graphic novel pits the Avengers against Loki's formidable army in Asgard.

The story explores deep truths that challenge heroes, blending humor and tension.

Michael Cho channels classic comic energy in this jaw-dropping story by Chip Kidd.

The Avengers in the Veracity Trap! is a new Marvel upcoming graphic novel by Chip Kidd and Michael Cho from Abrams' Marvel Arts imprint following Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle, originally scheduled for May 2025 but now delayed until the 5th of August.

"What happens when Earth's Mightiest Heroes learn who—and what—they truly are? It starts with an epic battle in Asgard, as Loki, the god of mischief, comes into possession of a weapon of unimaginable power and assembles an army of otherworldly monsters in an effort to carry out his evil plans. Cue the Avengers—Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Giant-Man, and the Wasp—who meet this horrifying throng of beasts head-on as a thrilling, knock-down drag-out fight ensues. But when the smoke clears, what appears to be a typically raucous comic book take-down is revealed to be something very, very different—and very, very terrifying. And this discovery threatens to destroy the Avengers in a way that Loki or any other foe never has before. Because this time the enemy is . . . the Truth. Writer Chip Kidd and artist Michael Cho have created a mind-bending, visually sumptuous saga that takes the Avengers—and you, the reader—to places that challenge everything we thought we knew about super heroes and the very nature of heroism . . . villainy . . . and existence. Oh, and did we mention that it's absolutely hilarious? Welcome to The Veracity Trap, a truly profound, thought-provoking conundrum of a comic, where no one—not even the Avengers—can escape!"

"Writing this book was really just an excuse to see Michael Cho depict glorious, epic, jaw-dropping sequential storytelling with these iconic characters that we love so much. He more than delivered." says writer Chip Kidd. "Oh, and it was also my ultimate comics ego trip, which Abrams and Marvel actually allowed me to take. I still don't know why but I am beyond grateful." "I've always held a special spot in my super-hero loving heart for the Avengers, especially the early Marvel age comics they appeared in. The Veracity Trap is a tribute to the wonder, the delight, and the zany 'anything could happen!' spirit of those stories," explains Michael Cho. "Chip wrote a fantastic and heartfelt story and, in drawing this book, I tried my best to channel some of the energy and, especially, the joy that crackled from the pages of those classic comics."

Thanks to Drew Savage for fixing Chip disremembrance syndrome.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!