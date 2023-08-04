Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: joe quinones, steve gerber

Chip Zdarsky & Joe Quinones' 50th Howard The Duck Anniversary Plans

Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones return to Howard The Duck at Marvel Comics for his 50th anniversary. Might Erik Larsen bring back Leonard?

Coming out of San Diego Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool broke out a few stories from Marvel Comics, unreported elsewhere at the time, but now being released as press releases. Well, in for a penny, in for a pound. Such as Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones returning to Howard The Duck for his 50th anniversary.

This November, fans are invited to a birthday blowout for one of comics' most unique characters in HOWARD THE DUCK #1! Announced this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Howard the Duck's 50th anniversary one-shot will be a giant-sized spectacle that will reunite writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Joe Quinones, the sensational creative team behind Howard's smash hit and critically acclaimed 2015 ongoing series. Joined by other writers and artists eager to put their own spin on this fan-favorite icon, Zdarsky and Quinones will get into the nitty-gritty of the private-eye's hectic history with a feather-raising journey through the Howard-verse! This collection of all-new tales will tackle all the different paths Howard could've taken during his offbeat adventures, and pose fascinating questions for this furious fowl's future! Meet Howard. He's a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: "Whaugh If?" Here's some of the craziness that readers can look forward to:

Emmy-nominated writer and comedian Daniel Kibblesmith and acclaimed artist Annie Wu put Howard in the Oval Office! Inspired by a classic tale from Steve Gerber and Gene Colan's 70s' run, Howard the Duck has been sworn in as President. Find out if how gutsy he is as Commander in Chief when the Earth is invaded by aliens in this startling political satire!

Popular video game designer and writer Merritt K makes her Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Will Robson with a cosmic comedy that sees Howard the Duck leaving the chaos of Earth behind to take over as leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy! Playing Star-Lord is all fun and games for Howard until some of his most iconic classic villains band together to take him out once and for all!

And more!

Howard The Duck #1 is published on the 29th of November.

HOWARD THE DUCK #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, MERRITT K & MORE!

Art by JOE QUINONES, ANNIE WU & MORE!

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 11/29

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!