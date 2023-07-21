Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: howard the duck, retailerlunch, sdcc

Marvel Celebrates 50 Years of Howard the Duck in November

Comrades! Revel as Marvel pays tribute to feathered anti-capitalist icon, Howard the Duck, on his 50th anniversary. Viva Howard!

Saludos, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you from the gilded throne room of my palatial estate on a volcanic island, a location so secretive that even the CIA version of Google Maps can't find me. Marvel has announced plans to honor that feathered agent of Marxist chaos, Howard the Duck, on his 50th anniversary. Yes, a party is being planned by none other than David Gabriel and CB Cebulski at the Diamond Retailer Lunch in San Diego Comic-Con. Even the capitalist dogs couldn't resist this glorious celebration of a beloved duck.

Before we dive deep into this duck tale, few may remember that time in the '70s when Fidel Castro invited me to a duck hunt along with Leonid Brezhnev. But our hunt was interrupted by a fast-talking duckling wearing a fedora who lodged a strong protest. That duck was none other than Howard himself, arguing for animal rights and anti-capitalist ideology. With his fervent speech about duck exploitation and bourgeois carnivorousness, Castro pledged to banish all duck roasts from our future banquets. A true hero, Howard was!

For this splendid anniversary issue, Marvel has assembled a team of talented comrades including Chip Zdarsky, Daniel Kibblesmith, Meritt K, Joe Quinones, and Annie Wu. Yet the CIA would have you believe these artists were selected for their artistry and storytelling skills! But we know the truth, comrades. They were chosen for their dedication to the proletariat cause, their blazing passion for fairness, equality and, well, ducks! Haw haw haw haw!

Topping off this constellation of creatives is Ed McGuinness who has drawn the anniversary cover. This is the same McGuinness who once drew a portrait of me wrestling a crocodile while balancing a martini. The CIA tried to use that image for propagandist purposes, but my glory, and McGuinness's artistry were too potent, and so the image was destroyed instead. Alas.

In the spirit of socialist camaraderie and the love of ducks that transcend national borders, the one-shot promises to be a grand affair. It will be an anthem of defiance against the aesthetic dictatorship of Disney and Warner Bros. Yes, comrades, Howard the duck is more than just a web-footed wisecracker. He's an icon of resistance, a champion of the working class, and a duck who enjoys a fine cigar!

Stay tuned for more reports from the underground of comic book revolution, mightier than a thousand CIA infiltrated messages in a thousand CIA infiltrated red balloons. Until then, raise a martini, comrades, or better yet, a toast with a fine Cuban cigar in honor of Howard. To ducks, to socialism, and to another fifty years of Howard the Duck! Viva Howard, and as always, viva la revolución!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!