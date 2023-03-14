Chip Zdarsky on Batman #900 and Dawn Of DC Chip Zdarsky has been talkin about writing he upcoming Batman #135/#900, and how the Dawn Of DC is changing things at DC Comics.

Chip Zdarsky has been talking to Gregg Katzman of CBR about writing Batman, including the upcoming Batman #135/#900, and how the Dawn Of DC has changed things. He said, on a Zoom call, "Coming over to DC with Tini around the same time from Marvel, we already had a built-in friendship and relationship. I was so excited she was doing Catwoman. I knew all her plans, and I had my initial Batman plans, and we were kind of like, "Hey if we're buddies over here, let's be buddies. Let's have fun with this." We're working on some big Batman/Catwoman stuff. My Favorite kind of stories pose ethical dilemmas, and the reader will be like, "Oh, this is a tricky one. What side am I going to be on with this?" Batman and Catwoman are different enough characters that bring their own perspectives. So it should be fun… Oh god, I hope it is!… All I can tease is maybe Batman and Catwoman will kiss. I don't know. That's the Dawn of DC right there — some kissing action."

Josh Williamson talked about Chip Zdarsky, saying " I've read Batman 900. I have never been more angry and jealous in my entire life in my professional life than when I read that comic book. It's very, very good, and the stuff that happens in it, I was like, this bastard. "Oh, my book is gonna be so grim. It's gonna be this gritty Batman book!" Then I read 900, and it's one of the best celebrations of Batman ever [made]. I read it and felt like [it was] so good. It's so fun. It's dark, too. There's definitely some really dark stuff in there, but it's balanced out with shit that I think really make people smile and laugh when they read Batman 900 and I think people are going to be really surprised by how awesome 900 is."

With Tom King saying "This is a universe that's [beginning] in a new place, but it's much more tied together. In terms that things actually count, Superman is going to have an impact on Wonder Woman, [and] what happens in Batman is going to impact Superman. The world is [cohesive], not [separated]."

Chip Zdarsky replied "Yeah, I'm actually looking forward to that part a fair amount. When I started on Batman, the storyline that I had was just kind of go, go, go. There actually wasn't a proper break for figuring out where it ties into anything else. Now, with Dawn of DC, I feel okay. We can actually kind of reset a little bit on the same page, in terms of continuity, and more accurately reflect what's happening in the other titles, which is part of the fun, [that's] why I loved collecting comics when I was a kid."

BATMAN #135/900 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (#900)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez – Mike Hawthorne – Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that's never known hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won't be able to do it alone. The conclusion to the bestselling The Bat-Man of Gotham is so big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jimenez and a wild collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for Batman, this is one issue you won't want to miss!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023