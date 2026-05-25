Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

New TMNT x G.I. Joe Raphael as Roadblock Figure Coming Soon

Playmates may be merging the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and G.I. Joe universes in a possible finale crossover Raphael debuts as Roadblock

Things are about to get loud with Playmates' possible finale crossover event, as the TMNT and G.I. Joe universes become one. This new collection is packed with some will mash-up figures like Shredder as Cobra Commander or Leonardo as Snake Eyes. Well, the Real Reptilian Heroes are gaining a new member as Raphael storms onto the battlefield as the heavy-hitting Roadblock. Everyone's favorite hot-headed turtle now becomes one of G.I. Joe's toughest soldiers, and he is locked and loaded with 23 points of articulation, incredible detail, and plenty of firepower.

Standing at roughly 4.5" tall, Raphael as Roadblock combines Raph's aggressive ninja attitude with Roadblock's military firepower for one seriously over-the-top figure. The sculpt beautifully blends both franchises together, giving Raphael a new military look with a wearable Turtle shell-met, along with a tri-sai pod that will hold up the deadly throwing star gatlin' blaster! Take down the Foot Clan or Cobra in pure G.I. Joe fashion with this impressive crossover figure. The TMNT x G.I. Joe Raphael as Roadblock figure is already up for pre-order at $17.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Raphael as Roadblock

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Roadblock x Raph figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 23 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with a tri-sai pod, a turtle shell-met, and a throwing star gatlin' blaster, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Product Features

4.5 inches (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

23 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Raphael as Roadblock figure

Tri-sai pod

Turtle shell-met

Throwing star gatlin blaster

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!