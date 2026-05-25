Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Playmates Debuts New TMNT x G.I. Joe Figure with Mikey as Shipwreck

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates unveils TMNT x G.I. Joe Michelangelo as Shipwreck, mashing Mikey’s attitude with the classic sailor design.

The 4.35-inch TMNT crossover figure features detailed sculpting, 23 points of articulation, and bold retro-inspired style.

TMNT Mikey as Shipwreck includes anchor-ended nunchaku, a pizza prank pistol, and Shipwreck’s bird pal Pigeon Pete.

Pre-orders are live now for $17.99, with the Playmates TMNT x G.I. Joe Michelangelo figure set for Q3 2026 release.

Cowabunga sailors! Playmates has just unveiled that another member of the Heroes in a Half Shell is joining the G.I. Joe battlefield. The new and radical TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover line continues with Michelangelo stepping into the role of the fan-favorite sailor and adventurer Shipwreck. Standing at roughly 4.35" tall, Michelangelo as Shipwreck perfectly blends Mikey's laid-back pizza-loving personality with Shipwreck's classic naval look. The figure features detailed sculpting, 23 points of articulation, and a design that feels ripped straight out of a lost '80s cartoon crossover event.

Mikey comes packed with plenty of crossover accessories as well, like a new anchor-ended nunchaku, pizza prank pistol, and of course, G.I. Joe's Shipwreck's trusty bird companion, Pigeon Pete. Between the bright colors, exaggerated mashup design, and retro military vibes, this figure is ready to take on Cobra all by himself. Pre-orders for the TMNT x G.I. Joe Mikey as Shipwreck figure are already live at $17.99 with a Q3 2026 release. Be sure to look out for more of the Real Reptilian Heroes like Leo as Snake Eyes or Donny as Dial-Tone!

TMNT x G.I. Joe Michelangelo as Shipwreck

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Shipwreck x Mikey figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 23 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with a pizza prank pistol, anchor-ended nunchaku, and Pigeon Pete, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Product Features

4.35 inches (11.05cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

23 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Michelangelo as Shipwreck figure

Anchor-ended nunchaku

Pizza prank pistol

Pigeon Pete

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