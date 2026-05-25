Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

New G.I. Joe x TMNT Figures Debut Including Donatello as Dial-Tone

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary TMNT x G.I. Joe adds Donatello as Dial-Tone, blending Donnie’s tech genius with a classic military-inspired look.

The 4.5-inch TMNT crossover figure features 23 points of articulation, detailed sculpting, purple deco, and a bold beret.

Donatello as Dial-Tone includes an Anti-sewer-scramblin' staff and steel shell-pack for action-ready TMNT posing.

Playmates has opened pre-orders for the TMNT x G.I. Joe Donatello as Dial-Tone figure at $17.99 for Q3 2026.

The brains of the Heroes in a Half Shell are officially reporting for duty as Donatello joins the TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover. The Real Reptilian Heroes are gaining a new communications specialist, as Donny has combined with Dial-Tone to create a delightful new figure. Standing at roughly 4.5" tall, this new mash-up figure combines Donnie's tech genius and gadget-heavy personality with the classic military aesthetic that the G.I. Joe franchise always delivers.

The figure features highly detailed sculpting, 23 points of articulation, and Donny's signature purple deco, adding to Dial-Tone's style with an iconic beret and, of course, his legendary mustache. The fun does not stop there as Donny-Tone is ready to take down Shredder Commander with his specialized accessories like the Anti-sewer-scramblin' staff and steel shell-pack. Playmates did a great job with this figure, and he looks like he walked straight out of a forgotten 1980s cartoon crossover special. Pre-orders for this new TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover are already live for $17.99 with a !3 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Donatello as Dial-Tone

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Dial-Tone x Donnie figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 23 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with a steel shell-pack and an anti-sewer-scramblin' staff, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Features

4.5 inches (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

23 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Donatello as Dial-Tone figure

Anti-sewer-scramblin' staff

Steel shell-pack

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