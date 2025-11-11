Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chris powell, coliseum of comics, diamond

Chris Powell Joins Coliseum of Comics Chain Store Leadership Team

Chris Powell joins the comic book store chain Coliseum of Comics leadership team, after 13 years at Diamond Comic Distributors

Powell's career spans over three decades in comics retail, distribution, and industry development.

He previously managed Lone Star Comics and served as Vice President at Diamond during challenging times.

At Coliseum of Comics, Powell will help drive operations and expansion across Florida's largest comic retailer.

Chris Powell was the Chief Relationship Officer at Geppi Family Enterprises, parent company of Diamond, and formerly Diamond's Vice President of Retailer Services since 2012. The same Diamond Comics that has been going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy has sold off its business interests. Previously, he served as the General Manager of Lone Star Comics for over two decades. He is also Vice President of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund. His last day at Diamond was back in May, when he posted,

"Today appears to have been my last day at Diamond and the other Geppi Family Enterprises companies. The last 13 years have rarely been easy, but I'm just as grateful for my time here as I was for the prior 23 years at Lone Star Comics. The last 5 have been particularly challenging, with COVID and other factors, but the great people I worked with (my team, other internal teams, and SO many great suppliers and customers) got us through it all. Well, I guess not "all". Ha! I don't know what's next, whether it will be in the industry where I have spent my adult life or elsewhere. I know that whatever it is, it will have a lot to live up to. I still have things like the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund that I'm passionate about, so I will be around, maybe with more free time to bug you for donations… I hoped not to end up here, but here we are. Drop me a line if you need something or are going to be in town. Love you lots."

Now we know where he has ended up, as Chris Powell has joined the leadership team of Coliseum of Comics, a comic book store chain in Florida. They state that;

"Coliseum of Comics, the largest comics and pop culture retailer in the southeastern United States, proudly announces that Chris Powell has joined the company in a senior leadership capacity. Powell brings over three decades of experience in comic and game retail, distribution, and industry development, most notably from his tenure with Lone Star Comics/MyComicShop in Texas and Diamond Comic Distributors, the nation's largest comic distributor." "Powell's extensive background in both the retail and distribution sides of the business makes him a uniquely valuable addition to the Coliseum of Comics team. His career began in the early 1990s at Lone Star Comics, where he rose to the position of General Manager, helping shape one of the country's most successful comic retail operations. In 2012, Powell transitioned to Diamond Comic Distributors, where he served in executive roles including Executive Director of Business Development and Vice President – Retailer Services, working closely with thousands of comic shops nationwide to strengthen their operations and community engagement. "At Coliseum of Comics, Powell will play a key role in optimizing operations while focusing on expansion as the company continues its growth across Florida and beyond.

"Chris has been one of the most respected names in comics retail for decades," said Phil Boyle, Founder and President of Coliseum of Comics. "He understands the comic business from every level and has tremendous experience in running great stores. His insights will be invaluable as Coliseum continues to grow and evolve." Powell expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I have long admired what Phil and his team have built with Coliseum of Comics—stores that not only serve their customers but truly celebrate the culture of comics and fandom. I'm excited to help take that vision to the next level."

Founded in 1983, Coliseum of Comics is the largest comic and collectables retailer in the southeastern United States, operating eleven locations across Florida.

