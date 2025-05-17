Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond

As Ad Populum Buys Diamond, Layoffs Hit In Sales, Services And Support

As Ad Populum officially buys Diamond Comic Distributors, layoffs begin to hit in sales, services and support

Article Summary Ad Populum’s acquisition of Diamond sparks major layoffs in sales, services, and tech support teams.

Diamond’s ComicSuite and Pullbox software face uncertainty as whole tech support teams are let go.

Industry veterans like Rich Johnson and Chris Powell depart Diamond after decades of service.

The bankruptcy saga ends as Ad Populum and Universal Distribution finalize Diamond’s purchase.

ComicSuite and Pullbox are software services provided by Diamond Comic Distributors for retailers and customers that help them manage orders, subscriptions, received product and the like. Yesterday, as I was heading to bed, I got a note telling me "Adpop/Diamond laid off comicsuite/pullbox/website tech support department… Mid Friday afternoon, everyone in the Point of Sale Tech support department was laid off without any consideration for the retailers or employees. The future of the comicsuite and pullbox software, which many retailers have relied on for years to manage customers, subscriptions, receiving, etc., has basically ended today with the loss of the entire support team. I don't believe retailers have been notified as of yet either, but they deserve to know sooner rather than later so they can make separate records of their customer data before the software eventually stops working altogether from lack of support/updates."

While Ohio comic store ‪Nostalgia Ink adds "If you are a comics retailer using Diamond Comics' point of sale and / or Pullbox services, you should back up all your data today as a precaution. The Pullbox data can all be downloaded into Excel spreadsheets. It appears all the tech support working on those services were laid off."

And it seems that layoffs and service closures are the name of the game at Diamond Comic Distributors right now. The layoffs seem to have happened concurrently with the announcement that Ad Populum had bought Diamond and associated companies, aside from Diamond UK and Alliance Gaming, as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Now, I am not Rich Johnson, I am Rich Johnston. But I sometimes get messages for Rich Johnson, as he does for me. Over a long 35-year career, Rich Johnson has worked in increasingly senior sales jobs at Scholastic, DC Comics, Yen Press, and Lion Forge Comics, as well as being an adjunct professor at Drexel University and Pace University, teaching publishing, book sales and graphic novels. In 2022, he was made Vice President Sales and Business Development at Diamond Book Distributors. Yesterday, he posted on LinkedIn, "The sale of Diamond Comics was finalised today, and a few minutes after the press release went out, my sales team and I (Stuart Carter [Sales Manager at Diamond Book Distributors] and Terry Helman [Diamond Books Associate Director of Online Sales]) were let go. Several others at Diamond were let go, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. I am open to work and consulting – my email is rjhnzn@yahoo.com."

Colin Powell was the Chief Relationship Officer at Geppi Family Enterprises, parent company of Diamond, and formerly Diamond's Vice President of Retailer Services since 2012. Before that, he was the General Manager of Lone Star Comics for over two decades. He is also Vice President of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund. And Chris Powell posted, "Today appears to have been my last day at Diamond and the other Geppi Family Enterprises companies. The last 13 years have rarely been easy, but I'm just as grateful for my time here as I was for the prior 23 years at Lone Star Comics. The last 5 have been particularly challenging, with COVID and other factors, but the great people I worked with (my team, other internal teams, and SO many great suppliers and customers) got us through it all. Well, I guess not "all". Ha! I don't know what's next, whether it will be in the industry where I have spent my adult life or elsewhere. I know that whatever it is, it will have a lot to live up to. I still have things like the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund that I'm passionate about, so I will be around, maybe with more free time to bug you for donations… I hoped not to end up here, but here we are. Drop me a line if you need something or are going to be in town. Love you lots."

Responses included former DC Publisher/President Paul Levitz saying, "Thanks for all the good work for the whole field, Chris, and your positive attitude. Hope the next steps work out well for you.". Retailer Carr D'Angelo said, "I hope the rest of the world welcomes you and appreciates you as much as you welcomed me when we first met at a Diamond Summit as retailers 20+ years ago, and you really made me feel I had a place in the business. You're the best!" Ignition Press' Filip Sablik saying "Very sad to hear this news, but I also know all too well that this is often the cost of company acquisitions. You did amazing and admirable work during your time at Diamond, often despite tough positions – thank you for that. I know you'll continue to do amazing things in your next chapter. Cheering you on, my friend!" And San Diego Comic-Con's Jackie Estrada saying, "Chris, you are one of the good ones—you will be a great asset to your next employer"

And while many have other things on their mind, right now, Caitlin McCabe, Director Of Purchasing at Diamond Comic Distributors, set her LinkedIn timeline for that position from November 2017 to May 2025. There are NDAs, shellshock, and all manner of personal concerns, I understand we have just seen the top of the layoffs playing out right now.

Comic book retailer Cliff Biggers of Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore, in Marietta, Georgia, posted, "As of today, Diamond Comics Distributors (as we have known it for more than four decades) no longer exists. The corporate conglomerate was sold to Universal Distributors and Ad Populum, and we will get some idea of what their future plans are over the coming days and weeks. However, I am sad to hear that some of my good friends who have devoted themselves tirelessly to making Diamond a better company (sometimes having to fight against the corporate current all the way) are now laid off with no severance package, no bonus, and nothing for their hard work. When I see the immense sums that Diamond wanted (and may have been allowed) to pay a few choice executives, it's distressing to know that the people who were Diamond's front line for years got nothing to compensate them for the work they put into the company. Now we wait to see what the future holds. I've seen many distributors fall by the wayside over the years, so this is nothing new–but never in the history of this industry have we lost a distributor with forty-plus years of experience. It's a strange new world out there, and we're waiting to see who our Captain Pike will be…"

Founder of distributor Pacific Comics and former Diamond Vice President of Purchasing, Bill Schanes, replied, "Retired 13 years ago. Still feel upset by this"

Ad Populum did not respond to enquiries made yesterday. This week coming is meant to see the new Diamond August 2025 catalogue drop, with Diamond Previews out a week on Wednesday. Will that be the last? You can use these Diamond and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!