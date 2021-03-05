Chris Weston's Judge Dredd Art For Anthrax Graphic Novel

Last year, Bleeding Cool ran an interview with Charlie Benante and Scott Ian from Anthrax about their new 40th Anniversary graphic novel, Among The Living with different creators adapting different tracks. Including Scott writing an adaptation of their own best-known song I Am The Law – which was about Judge Dredd – as an official Judge Dredd story, signed off by 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing, and appearing in the anthology. Well, with the release of the full creative teams adapting Anthax songs for the graphic anthology, we get to see Chris Weston's artwork from their story.

As well as the news – and art – that will have Andy Belanger drawing the story by Anthrax bass player Frank Bello.

Here's what else will be within those pages.

An anthology narrated by longtime mascot "The Not Man" newly designed by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and written by Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, Blondie: Against the Odds) and illustrated by classic Aliens artist Nelson;Among the Living unites bandmembers Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Scott Ian, with writers, artists, and other rock legends in a tribute to their landmark 1987 album, featuring covers by JG Jones, Eric Powell, and a preorder variant from Charlie Benante. As previously announced, Scott Ian will contribute an original story inspired by the fan favorite anthem "I Am the Law," featuring the legendary comic book antihero Judge Dredd, in partnership with 2000 AD. This will make official the decades long connection between the character and the band, rewarding comic book fans and metalheads alike, and features art by longtime Dredd artist Chris Weston.

The full lineup can be found below:

Among the Living

Writer: Brian Posehn

Artist: Scott Koblish and Alladin Collar Caught in a Mosh

Writer: Gerard and Mikey Way

Artist: Darick Robertson and Diego Rodriguez I Am the Law (featuring Judge Dredd)

Writer: Scott Ian

Artist: Chris Weston and Alladin Collar Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)

Writer: Rick Remender and Joe Trohman

Artist: Roland Boschi and Dan Brown A Skeleton in the Closet

Writer: Corey Taylor

Artist: Maan House Indians

Writer: Grant Morrison

Artist: Freddie Williams II and Andrew Dalhouse One World

Writer: Frank Bello

Artist: Andy Belanger and Tatto Caballero A.D.I./Horror of it All

Writer: Brian Azzarello

Artist: Dave Johnson Imitation of Life

Writer: Rob Zombie

Artist: Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks