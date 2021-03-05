Chris Weston's Judge Dredd Art For Anthrax Graphic Novel

Last year, Bleeding Cool ran an interview with Charlie Benante and Scott Ian from Anthrax about their new 40th Anniversary graphic novel, Among The Living with different creators adapting different tracks. Including Scott writing an adaptation of their own best-known song I Am The Law – which was about Judge Dredd – as an official Judge Dredd story, signed off by 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing, and appearing in the anthology. Well, with the release of the full creative teams adapting Anthax songs for the graphic anthology, we get to see Chris Weston's artwork from their story.

As well as the news – and art –  that will have Andy Belanger drawing the story by Anthrax bass player Frank Bello.

Here's what else will be within those pages.

An anthology narrated by longtime mascot "The Not Man" newly designed by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and written by Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, Blondie: Against the Odds) and illustrated by classic Aliens artist Nelson;Among the Living unites bandmembers Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Scott Ian, with writers, artists, and other rock legends in a tribute to their landmark 1987 album, featuring covers by JG Jones, Eric Powell, and a preorder variant from Charlie Benante.

As previously announced, Scott Ian will contribute an original story inspired by the fan favorite anthem "I Am the Law," featuring the legendary comic book antihero Judge Dredd, in partnership with 2000 AD. This will make official the decades long connection between the character and the band, rewarding comic book fans and metalheads alike, and features art by longtime Dredd artist Chris Weston.

The full lineup can be found below:

  1. Among the Living
    Writer: Brian Posehn
    Artist: Scott Koblish and Alladin Collar
  2. Caught in a Mosh
    Writer: Gerard and Mikey Way
    Artist: Darick Robertson and Diego Rodriguez
  3. I Am the Law (featuring Judge Dredd)
    Writer: Scott Ian
    Artist: Chris Weston and Alladin Collar
  4. Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)
    Writer: Rick Remender and Joe Trohman
    Artist: Roland Boschi and Dan Brown
  5. A Skeleton in the Closet
    Writer: Corey Taylor
    Artist: Maan House
  6. Indians
    Writer: Grant Morrison
    Artist: Freddie Williams II and Andrew Dalhouse
  7. One World
    Writer: Frank Bello
    Artist: Andy Belanger and Tatto Caballero
  8. A.D.I./Horror of it All
    Writer: Brian Azzarello
    Artist: Dave Johnson
  9. Imitation of Life
    Writer: Rob Zombie
    Artist: Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks

 

