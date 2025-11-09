Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alex Dweeby And The Wild Wetlands, Christina L. Chan, graphic novel

Christina L. Chan Sells Rights to Alex Dweeby And The Wild Wetlands

Christina L. Chan sells the publishing rights to Alex Dweeby And The Wild Wetlands middle-grade graphic novel to Abrams Fanfare

Article Summary Alex Dweeby and the Wild Wetlands is a new middle-grade graphic novel series by Christina L. Chan.

Abrams Fanfare acquired world rights with publication set for spring 2029 in a two-book deal.

Follow Alex as he teams up with quirky wildlife to save his town and wetlands from the evil Mayor Nosarachi.

This series promises wacky nature adventures, hilarious animal characters, and plenty of humor for young readers.

Graphic novelist Christina L. Chan's middle-grade graphic novel series, Alex Dweeby and the Wild Wetlands, tells the story of Alex Dweeby, a young nature lover determined to save his home and nearby wetlands from the town's pompous mayor and his destructive construction plans, who teams up with quirky, larger-than-life local wildlife to enter (and hopefully win) a national singing competition. Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams Fanfare has acquired world rights to Alex Dweeby and the Wild Wetlands for publication in the spring of 2029. Christina's agent, Alexandra Weiss at Azantian Literary, negotiated the two-book deal.

Christina L. Chan posted that "I'm happy to announce that my graphic novel, ALEX DWEEBY, has found a home at Abrams Fanfare! (GN imprint of Abrams Books @abramsbooks) my wonderful editor is Charlotte Greenbaum @sgtgreenbomb and we're very excited to share Alex's wacky nature adventures with future readers, many thanks to my awesome agent, Alex Weiss @baker_of_books and our agency, @azantianliteraryagency for making this happen and believing in Alex Dweeby! I also want to thank my partner, Kevin, family, friends for their support and my awesome critique partners for always providing great feedback and friendship!"

With the following example illustrations. "A quirky and wacky graphic novel series about a 12 year old boy, Alex Dweeby, and his world of giant talking crabs, underwater superstardom, seagull paparrazi, and his plight to keep his town safe from the evil Mayor Nosarachi (and his nose hairs!) Dudette proves that her leg hairs are stronger than Alex. Not only is Kyle the whale a phenomenal singer, he also makes the best seaweed cookies under the sea! Mayor Nosarachi is the best and most stylish mayor, he also wants you to buy his "Nosarachi Clip On Nose Hairs!" Remember, it's only three payments of $49.99! Get yours today!"

