Christopher Sebela & Ben Hennessy's Godfell in Vault Feb 2023 Solicits

Christopher Sebela and Ben Hennessy are launching a new comic book series from Vault Comics, Godfell, as part of Vault Comics' February 2023 solicits and solicitations. Take a look…

GODFELL #1 CVR A HENNESSY & FARRELL

(W) Christopher Sebela (CA) Triona Farrell (A / CA) Ben Hennessy

One sunny day in the land of Kerethim, God falls dead from the sky. The impact sends out shockwaves that draw in royal families at war, shadowy creatures of the dark, and armies of the dispossessed, all coming to lay claim to parts of God's body. Into this power struggle wanders Zanzi Vuiline, a soldier and berserker trying to get home from a years-long war. Forced to fight her way through the strange landscapes in and on God's corpse, from the soles of its feet through the top of its head, Zanzi will acquire a mysterious traveling companion on her own pilgrimage.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #2 CVR A GOODEN

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

Owen is in hell. Soren is…also kind of in hell. She's made a dangerous pact with Ka, the deadly assassin looking to exact revenge on a nearly impossible target. Meanwhile, Owen and Deadheart reunite for one hell (wink wink) of an adventure!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #3 CVR A HOUSE

(W) Tim Daniel, Daniel Kraus, David Andry (A) Chris Shehan (A / CA) Maan House

Cemeterians: As the world's cemeteries erupt in bizarre earthquakes, Ivy and Alan flee the riot-torn city to ask a long-dead Civil War lieutenant what has happened to the afterlife. Soon, they see for themselves, as something monstrous emerges from the soil.

Denizen: Helene's already fragmented mind continues to splinter when she is haunted by terrible visions of her past. The dagger's deadly power reveals itself to Maya. Lily discovers the key to saving her mother, but a throng of desert specters stand in her way. With Richard powerless to stop them, Helene and Maya enter the camper, perhaps to fall under the power of the dark denizen that lurks inside forever.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 7.99

QUEST ASIDE TP VOL 01

(W) Brian Schirmer (A) Elena Gogou (CA) Michael Dialynas

A skeleton, an apprentice mage, and an exiled princess walk into a bar… for another shift at Quests Aside, the local watering hole run by once legendary, now retired, adventurer Barrow.

When the King privately explains that he plans to shut the place down, Barrow must find a way to hold onto his business, the friendships, and the family he's built around it.

It's always sunny in the realms!

Collects the entire, best-selling 5-issue series!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 17.99

FCBD 2023 WEST OF SUNDOWN #1 (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell (A) Jim Terry

A beautiful vampire must flee monster slayers in New York City and reclaim the ancestral soil that restores her undead flesh. But the world has changed since she was reborn in the New Mexico desert, and now Constance der Abend and her loyal assistant Dooley must adapt to life in the rough frontier town of Sangre de Moro, where all sorts of monsters have settled. A western tale of survival starring a cast of literary horrors from the diabolical minds of Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell, and Jim Terry.

Reprint Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0