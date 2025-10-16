Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, chuck dixon, Daniel Warren Johnson

Chuck Dixon Posts Absolute Batman As An Agent Of ICE Fighting Antifa

Chuck Dixon posts Absolute Batman as an agent of ICE, fighting Antifa as the comic book culture sketch wars continue

Article Summary Absolute Batman sketches ignite controversy with portrayals of ICE and Antifa clashes at Comic Con.

Daniel Warren Johnson's Absolute Batman sketch reimagines Bruce Wayne as a blue-collar hero.

Former Batman writer Chuck Dixon responds posting another sketch, sparking intense social media debate.

Absolute Batman Annual explores a unique Gotham with alliances and villains unlike traditional stories.

Last week at New York Comic Con, Daniel Warren Johnson's agent, Felix Comic Art, posted a bunch of Absolute Batman sketches that Johnson had created for paying punters at the show, saying "ALL SOLD! Congrats to the crazy fans who lined up early to make sure they got one! Get ready for the ultimate DWJ Batman story coming in ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL #1! 10/29/25"

One in particular seemed to take the internet's interest, of Absolute Batman giving a Police ICE officer what Bleeding Cool chose to call a very special hug. And, seemingly, based on another image that Daniel Warren Johnson has created for the Absolute Batman Annual, featuring Absolute Batman fighting white supremacists.

So Daniel Warren Johnson decided to post that sketch as a separate post on X and Instagram.

It has been liked around 30,000 times on Instagram, and 173,000 times on X where it has been viewed over eleven million times. Naturally, there have been a plurality of responses, a lot of them coming down to "Batman wouldn't do that" and "but Absolute Batman would." Absolute Batman is a new series, part of the Absolute Universe showrun by Scott Snyder for DC Comics, with a blue-collar working-class Bruce Wayne without a fortune, growing up with the traditional Batman villains as his childhood friends, and facing a billionaire Joker. And having a very different relationship with the Gotham police.

Graham Nolan already posted his displeasure with how Absolute Batman reimagined Bane, co-created by Nolan and Chuck Dixon. And now former Batman writer and right-wing firebrand Chuck Dixon has decided to post his own take on Daniel Warren Johnson's sketch on social media, with this commissioned piece viewed 234,000 times on X and liked over 6,000 times. With Absolute Batman as an agent of ICE, grabbing hold of a couple of fellows, one of whom is wearing an Antifa T-shirt and high heels.

The culture war of competing Batman sketches continues" Anyway, Batman can't be an agent of ICE, can he, he has the lower half of his face unmasked… The Absolute Batman Annual is published by DC Comics in a couple of weeks.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

EARLY ADVENTURES OF THE ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? $5.99 10/29/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!