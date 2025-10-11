Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, DC Comics And ICE

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, new york comic con

Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, DC Comics, New York Comic Con and ICE

Daniel Warren Johnson's star has been on the rise of late. His record-breaking run on Transformers for over two years from Image Comics and Skybound, led to him working on the upcoming Absolute Batman Annual with James Harren and Meredith McClaren and at New York Comic Con, he was in massive demand doing signings and sketching. His agent, Felix Comic Art, posted a bunch of Absolute Batman sketches that he created for New York Comic Con, saying "ALL SOLD! Congrats to the crazy fans who lined up early to make sure they got one! Get ready for the ultimate DWJ Batman story coming in ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL #1! 10/29/25"

But one in particular seemed to take the internet's interest, is that of Absolute Batman giving a Police ICE officer a… let's call it a very special hug. And seemingly based on another image that Daniel Warren Johnson has created for the Absolute Batman Annual with the Absolute Batman fighting white supremacists.

So Daniel Warren Johnson posted that sketch as a separate post on X and Instagram.

It has been liked 16,794 times on Instagram, and 98,000 times on X where it has been viewed 1.4 million times. Naturally, there have been a plurality of responses, a lot of them coming down to "Batman wouldn't do that" and "but Absolute Batman would." Absolute Batman is a new series, part of the Absolute Universe showrun by Scott Snyder for DC Comics, with a blue collar workign class Bruce Wayne without a fortune, growing up with the traditional Batman villains as his childhood friends, and facing a billionaire Joker. And having a very different relationship with the Gotham police. The Absolute Batman Annual is published by DC Comics in a couple of weeks.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

EARLY ADVENTURES OF THE ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? $5.99 10/29/2025

