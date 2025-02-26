Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, City of Demons

Parker Newman and Ezeh Kingsley are launching their new comic book series City Of Demons #1 in Blood Moon Comics' May 2025 solicits and solicitations. set in a 1920s LA police department dealing with a new post-World War One black recruit joining the crew. As well as more issues of Magnificent McCoys, Memoirs From The 20th Century and Starved Rock.

CITY OF DEMONS #1 (OF 12) CVR A EZEH KINGSLEY (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR251186

MAR251187 – CITY OF DEMONS #1 (OF 12) CVR B EZEH KINGSLEY (MR)

MAR251188 – CITY OF DEMONS #1 (OF 12) CVR C PARKER NEWMAN (MR)

MAR251189 – CITY OF DEMONS #1 (OF 12) CVR D PARKER NEWMAN (MR)

(W) Parker Newman (A / CA) Ezeh Kingsley

In the bustling streets of 1920s Los Angeles, Lucas Short, a black World War I veteran turned detective in the LAPD, grapples with the weight of his past and the challenges of his present. Haunted by memories of war and the racial tensions of his time, Lucas finds himself thrust into an unexpected assignment.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

MAGNIFICENT MCCOYS #2 (OF 3) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR251190

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A / CA) Samir Simao

Balam is back and is madder than ever! It's a showdown for the ages as the McCoys try to power through and snuff out this demonic threat once and for all with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Be warned readers, all of the McCoys may not make it out of this fight alive!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

SRP: 0

MEMOIRS FROM THE 20TH CENTURY #3 (OF 5) CVR A KEVIN LEARN (R

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR251191

MAR251192 – MEMOIRS FROM THE 20TH CENTURY #3 (OF 5) CVR B KEVIN LEARN (R

(W) Kevin Learn (A / CA) Kevin Learn

Dr Spectre's story: Who is he? And why did he send Madison to the past? More importantly, what were the 80's like? All that and the origins of the blue pill!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

SRP: 0

SPELLSLINGER #3 (OF 4) CVR A TY PETERSON & SAL MONACO

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR251193

MAR251194 – SPELLSLINGER #3 (OF 4) CVR B BEN TERDIK

(W) Zach Chapman (A) Ben Terdik (CA) Ty Peterson, Sal Monaco

Turns out Spellslinger's already killed a god in the town of Hope. But some of the bones remain…

In Shops: May 14, 2025

SRP: 0

STARVED ROCK #3 (OF 5) CVR A TON LIMA (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR251195

MAR251196 – STARVED ROCK #3 (OF 5) CVR B LYDIA ROBERTS (MR)

MAR251197 – STARVED ROCK #3 (OF 5) CVR C BURGA (MR)

(W) John Avina (A / CA) Ton Lima

Doom reaches the town of Utica. Laurence takes off on his own as his world narrows down around him.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

SRP: 0

