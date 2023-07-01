Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: CLAMP, kodansha, Magic Knight Rayearth, September 2023, Solicits

CLAMP's Magic Knight Rayearth in Kodansha September 2023 Solicits

In September 2023, Kodansha is to republish a CLAMP manga classic with a new English language version of Magic Knight Rayearth.

Kodansha time! CLAMP is an all-female Japanese manga artist group, consisting of leader and writer Nanase Ohkaw and three artists whose roles change around for each series they work on, Mokona, Tsubaki Nekoi, and Satsuki Igarashi. And in September, Kodansha is to republish one of their classics, cleaned up with a new English language version of Magic Knight Rayearth. Originally seriualised in Nakayoshi in 1993, Kodansha collected them in volues ijn 1994. The series follows three eighth-grade girls who find themselves transported from modern-day Japan into a magical world, where they are tasked with rescuing a princess, and was rather influential when first published, spinning off a number of TV series. Here are all of Kodansha's September 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MAGIC KNIGHT RAYEARTH VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232312

(W) Clamp

Fans of Sailor Moon, She-Ra, and Miraculous: Dive into the original girl-power isekai adventure! The tale of three Tokyo teenagers who cross through a magical portal and become the champions of another world is a modern manga classic! Three girls who couldn't be more different meet on a school trip to Tokyo Tower-and find themselves beamed into a parallel world called Cefiro, where the mysterious Pillar has recruited them to avert a calamity! With the help of a motley troop of rogues and wizards, they will unlock the power of three transforming giant dragons known as Rune Gods and rush to the Pillar's aid… but there's more going on at the heart of Cefiro than they know! This new paperback release features the updated translation and lettering created for the 25th-anniversary release, in a portable and affordable package.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MOON ON A RAINY NIGHT GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232411

(W) Kuzushiro (A / CA) Kuzushiro

A high school girl's chance encounter with an enigmatic female classmate whose musical aspirations were complicated when an accident almost completely took her hearing leads to the slow blossoming of love. One rainy night, Saki is rushing to a piano lesson when she crashes into a beautiful, long-haired girl, dropping her sheet music in the process. Saki stutters an apology, but the girl simply hands back her sheet music and leaves without a word. Saki begins her first day of high school the following morning, only to find the stranger from the night before sitting in the desk next to hers. She learns that the girl's name is Kanon and that she is not quite completely deaf, but very hard of hearing. Though Kanon needs to be close to people to read their lips, she tends to push people away with her icy demeanor. Through one kind gesture, Saki slowly begins breaking down the walls around Kanon, even as she feels something new blossoming within her.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

10 DANCE GN VOL 07 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232308

(W) Inouesatoh (A / CA) Inouesatoh

Shinya Sugiki, the dashing lord of Standard Ballroom, and Shinya Suzuki, passionate king of Latin Dance: The two share more than just a first name and a love of the sport. They each want to become champion of the 10-Dance Competition, which means they'll need to learn the other's specialty dances, and who better to learn from than the best? But old rivalries die hard, and things get complicated even further when they realize there might be more between them than an uneasy partnership!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BATTLE ANGEL ALITA GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232309

(W) Yukito Kishiro (A / CA) Yukito Kishiro

The cyber-martial arts saga that has spanned a solar system and over two decades in print returns, with creator Yukito Kishiro's new sequel that reveals the true story of Alita's childhood on Mars, and the mind-bending adventures that still await her. Freed from the Fardarrig military, the Dejah Thoris can only enjoy a momentary peace before another dangerous foe descends upon Keun and the residents. The enemy's name is Gyapollo, and he's taken Yoko hostage and spirited her away! On top of that, he seems to have an enduring grudge against Keun, but why…?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 10.99

INTERVIEWS WITH MONSTER GIRLS GN VOL 11 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232310

(W) Petos (A / CA) Petos

Monsters of legend walk among us, going by the name "demi-humans." Ever since he's discovered the "demis," one young man has become obsessed with them. So when he gets a job as a teacher at a high school for demi-girls, it's a dream come true! But these girls have all the problems normal teenagers have, on top of their supernatural conditions. How will he handle a classroom full of them?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LDK GN VOL 19 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232311

(W) Ayu Watanabe (A / CA) Ayu Watanabe

Aoi Nishimori is a high school girl who lives alone in her own apartment, but to her surprise, she discovers that the prince of her school, Shusei Kugayama, has moved in next door! To add to this, a series of crazy happenings result in the two living together under a single roof! Shusei is known to be a heartless guy and Aoi particularly hates him after he coldly rejected her best friend, so a life of cohabitation seems like a recipe for disaster. And yet, Aoi somehow can't stop her heart from pounding when she's with Shusei. Collects volumes 21 & 22.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

NORAGAMI OMNIBUS GN VOL 07 (VOLS 19-21)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232313

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

With Bishamon badly injured and Yato and Yukiné arrested by the Heavens, Tenjin has invoked their very last hope: a Trial by Pledge. If the plan works, Amaterasu will pardon all perceived wrongdoings, but the stakes are high. Three gods must pledge the lives of their most trusted shinki. The score is tied when Daikoku volunteers himself as a sacrifice… Includes Vol. 19-21 of Noragami: Stray God.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 04 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232314

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! The original Sailor Moon in a new, affordable edition.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SHAMAN KING FLOWERS GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232315

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A) Hiroyuki Takei

Hana Asakura finds that being the son of Yoh & Anna Asakura isn't all it's cracked up to be, and his boredom has him itching for any kind of excitement. But when a fight comes straight to his doorstep, it's from a place he least expects-his own family? The battle for Asakura supremacy begins!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 10.99

TSUGUMI PROJECT GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232316

(W) ippatu

In this acclaimed, postapocalyptic action manga, a soldier named Leon is taken from his family on a trumped-up charge and dropped into a suicide mission to recover a dangerous weapon from a deadly place, a place ruled by huge, irradiated, mutated monsters-a place once known, 200 years ago, as Japan. One of the scant pieces of information they have is the weapon's codename: Tsugumi.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 12.99

WISTORIA WAND & SWORD GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL232317

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Toshi Aoi

Will's dreams of climbing the Tower are shattered after he fails to pass Professor Edward's final exam, leaving him short on credits. He goes off on his own to brood, even as the rest of the school prepares to ring in a new year at the Barrier Festival. Suddenly, the revelers come under attack by a host of demons. Will takes up his sword once more and rushes headlong into peril to save his friends.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

5 CENTIMETERS PER SECOND HC

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL232406

(W) Makoto Shinkai (A) Yukiko Seike

Based on the award winning film by Makoto Shinkai, 5 Centimeters per Second is now compiled into a beautiful hardcover collector's edition! Love can move at the speed of terminal velocity, but as award-winning director Makoto Shinkai reveals in his latest comic, it can only be shared and embraced by those who refuse to see it stop.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 29.95

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 15 (RES)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL232407

(W) Nanashi (A / CA) Nanashi

Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more…?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.95

GIVING DISGRACED NOBLE LADY CRASH COURSE GN VOL 01 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL232408

(W) Sametaro Fukada (A) Ichiho Katsura

Allen, a powerful sorcerer feared as the "Demon King" by all in town, wants nothing more than to enjoy his solitary existence, deep in the forest-that is, until the day he discovers a young woman unconscious in his neck of the woods and saves her from a band of knights. He soon learns the girl, Charlotte, was betrothed to the prince of the neighboring kingdom before he framed her for vicious crimes and forced her to flee for her safety. Moved by her plight and the pitiful life this disgraced noble had led, Allen stakes his own life on a promise: to give Charlotte a crash course in all that is naughty, and make her the happiest woman in the world!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 12.95

WELCOME BACK ALICE GN VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL232409

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

From the creator of Blood on the Tracks, comes his latest work tackling adolensence with a gender bender twist… Yohei, Kei, and Yui are childhood friends and things get complicated when Yohei witnesses Kei and Yui in an intimate moment. But when unexpectedly Kei moves away and returns a few years later to reunite in high school, he seems to be a bit different.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.95

DARWIN INCIDENT GN VOL 01 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL232413

(W) Shun Umezawa (A / CA) Shun Umezawa

The Animal Liberation Alliance, an eco-terrorist organization, rescues a pregnant chimpanzee from an animal testing lab-only for it to give birth to a half-human, half-chimpanzee "humanzee" named Charlie! Fifteen years later, Charlie's human foster parents are finally ready to send him to a normal high school, where he makes his first friend: a human girl named Lucy. In the meantime, however, the ALA's stance has become ever more extreme, and now they're here to drag Charlie into their terrorist plot! Winner of the prestigious Manga Taisho, as well as an Excellence Award at the Japanese Media Arts Festival, The Darwin Incident is as action-packed as it is socially relevant!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.95

