Cliff Chiang Has Variants For Every Issue Of The Hunger And The Dusk The Hunger And The Dusk is the new comic from MG Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose. And ahead of FOC the art of Cliff Chiang across all six issues.

The Hunger And The Dusk is the new comic book series from Ms Marvel co-creator G Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose. We mentioned it a month ago, back here, and it's up for FOC next weekend. Which means it's a perfect time for published IDW to reveal three variant covers by Cliff Chiang. Each issue's Cover A will feature series artist Chris Wildgoose, while Cover B will spotlight the art of Cliff Chiang across all six issues. And we have the first three.

Plus on issue 1, there will be a special 1:100 Chiang "Gold" Variant, followed by 1:50 Chiang 'Gold' Variants for the remainder of the series.

Rotating contributors will grace each Cover C month to month, with InHyuk Lee , Nick Robles, and Jessica Fong (Poison Ivy) assuming cover art duties for the first three issues respectively.

The hot orc summer is coming…