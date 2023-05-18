Cliff Chiang Has Variants For Every Issue Of The Hunger And The Dusk
The Hunger And The Dusk is the new comic from MG Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose. And ahead of FOC the art of Cliff Chiang across all six issues.
The Hunger And The Dusk is the new comic book series from Ms Marvel co-creator G Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose. We mentioned it a month ago, back here, and it's up for FOC next weekend. Which means it's a perfect time for published IDW to reveal three variant covers by Cliff Chiang. Each issue's Cover A will feature series artist Chris Wildgoose, while Cover B will spotlight the art of Cliff Chiang across all six issues. And we have the first three.
Plus on issue 1, there will be a special 1:100 Chiang "Gold" Variant, followed by 1:50 Chiang 'Gold' Variants for the remainder of the series.
Rotating contributors will grace each Cover C month to month, with InHyuk Lee , Nick Robles, and Jessica Fong (Poison Ivy) assuming cover art duties for the first three issues respectively.
The hot orc summer is coming…
HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR A WILD
IDW
MAY231334
(W) Gwendolyn Willow Wilson (A/CA) Christian Wildgoose
"Hugo- and World Fantasy Award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson (Ms. Marvel, Wonder Woman, Poison Ivy) and all-star artist Chris Wildgoose invite readers to experience love on the brink of extinction in their new ongoing high fantasy tour de force!
In a dying world, only humans and orcs remain-mortal enemies battling for territory and political advantage. But when a group of fearsome ancient humanoids known as the Vangol arrive from across the sea, the two struggling civilizations are forced into a fragile alliance to protect what they have built.
As a gesture of his commitment to the cause-and to the relief of his bride-to-be, Faran Stoneback-the most powerful orc overlord, Troth Icemane, sends his beloved cousin Tara, a high-ranking young healer, to fight alongside brash human commander Callum Battlechild and his company of warriors. With a crisis looming, the success of this unlikely pair's partnership and the survival of their peoples will depend on their ability to unlearn a lifetime of antagonistic instincts toward one another…and rise above the sting of heartbreak. Every issue of "The Hunger and the Dusk" will feature a variant cover by superstar, best-selling artist Cliff Chiang (Paper Girls, Catwoman: Lonely City) to create a collectible set of 12!"In Shops: N/A SRP: $3.99