Colleen Douglas- Black Horror & Blade Runner/Dune at Thought Bubble

I was so happy to see Colleen Douglas (and her mum) last weekend. But she has a busy schedule right now, and a very big week ahead of her.

Her new comic Vic Argas-Species Negotiator, is set to debut at Thought Bubble in Harrogate.

Shook Vol 2 also features Alitha Martinez and Tananarive Due.

Douglas is also contributing to a Racecraftian Gods story with John Jennings and working as an editor for Scout Comics.

First, she is the Collection Editor curating stories for Second Sight Publishing's Shook: A Black Horror Anthology Vol 2 – Songs of the Dark Sirens.

It is up on Kickstarter but appears to have come to a little bit of a stall. It has raised $14,896 from 102 backers against a goal of $20,000 with only two days to go. Colleen Douglas may have been able to use her upcoming Thought Bubble appearance to help push this, but that will be three days too late. Bleeding Cool has had a decent track record of helping crowdfunded campaigns make it over the finish line, sometimes with hours to spare, maybe we would be able to help this time as well?

The first volume will be out through Dark Horse Comics in January, but the sequel will be out sooner on crowdfunding. COO of Second Sight Publishing, Marcus Roberts says "we have brought in people like Alitha Martinez, Tananarive Due, and Micheline Hess to name few, to pass the baton to and let them carry things forward." And that also included bringing in Colleen Douglas, to write a story, Pegana- Rim of the Worlds, (two pages of which, drawn by Luis Czerniawski and Andrea Messi run below) and edit the book. "Bringing in a veteran like Colleen as editor on this project was definitely something we needed to push the envelope", says Bradley Golden, CEO Second Sight Publishing. The lineup of writers and artists for s Shook: A Black Horror Anthology Vol 2 – Songs of the Dark Sirens also includes Rebecca Wanzo, Raeghan Buchanan, Shakealia "Shake MacAudacious" Finley and Julie Anderson, who drew the (work in progress) cover above.

Second, at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this coming weekend, she will be debuting her comic book Vic Argas-Species Negotiator, written by Colleen Douglas, with art by Jesus C Gan and published by Advent Comics – though not even solicited by them yet. Quite an early debut. Described as "a Blade Runner/Dune Mashup. On Hancox, the one to start the negotiation is the one to control how it ends. For Vic Argas Species Negotiator, money is not the sole object,rescuing the client isn't either. He's here for the terms, because on Hancox, you can eat your enemies." And you'll find her, with Vic Argas-Species Negotiator in the Redshirt Hall at table A9.

And he is also working on the Racecraftian Gods story with John Jennings. And, of course, continuing as an editor for Scout Comics. Busy, busy, busy Colleen Douglas!

