Colorado's Time Warp Comics Has $14,000 Of Comics Stolen In Break-In

At 3:13am on Friday, the 28th of July, Time Warp Comics of Boulder, Colorado, was broken into, stealing more than $14,000 worth of comic books.

At 3:13am on Friday, the 28th of July, Time Warp Comics of Boulder, Colorado, was broken into, with the thief stealing more than $14,000 worth of comic books. A white vehicle, believed to be an Acura RDX, but without a visible registration plate, entered the store's parking lot and backed into a parking spot directly in front of the store. The thief took out what looks like a hammer, and broke the glass door before heading straight to a display case of comic books, which they proceeded to grab and stuff in their duffel bag, before returning to the car and driving away. The suspect was wearing dark-colored pants, a long sleeve top with a hood over their head, sunglasses, white shoes, gloves, and a mask. A second their arrived separately after the initial burglary and stole money from the store.

"He definitely knew exactly what he came in here for," said Time Warp Comics owner Wayne Winsett to the Daily Camera. "It's obviously a customer or somebody that's very familiar with the store. He had a backpack, knew exactly where to go, what to take fast and was in and out in less than two minutes."

The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the person and to call Detective A. Tuck at 303-441-4322 reference case 23-7195. Other retailers and customers are asked to look out for any of the following entering the market.

Marvel Family #2

Whiz Comics #117

Punisher #218 Photo Variant

Black Panther World of Wakanda #1 1:25

X-Men #2 Torn Cover

X-Men #12

Silver Surfer #1

Aquaman #29

Conan The Barbrian #1

Ultimate Fallout #4 2nd Print CGC 9.6 Yellow Label Signed Bendis and Pichelli 4022386002

Stray Dogs #5 CGC 9.2 5th Printing 1:25 Yellow Label Signed Fleecs and Forstner

Daredevil #168 CGC 6.0 Blue Label 2010734006

Doc Savage #2 CGC 9.4 Blue Label 3697561005

Amazing Spider-Man #361 CGC 9.6 Blue Label

Amazing Spider-Man #363 CGC 9.8 Blue Label

What If? #10 CGC 9.0 Blue Label 2020919002

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 CGC 9.8 Blue Label 4151535007

Spider-Man #11 CGC 9.8 Yellow Label Stan Lee Signature 1284253016

Ms Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Blue Label 1259255004

A-Force #2 CGC 9.8 Blue Label 1601175008

Amazing Spider-Man #122 CGC 6.0 Blue Label 3893247003

Amazing Spider-Man #300 CGC 9.8

The theft can be seen below.

