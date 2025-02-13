Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america, jack kirby

Comic Book Creator Special Thanks For Captain America: Brave New World

A list of the comic book creator special thanks for Captain America: Brave New World, from Jack Kirby to Barry Windsor Smith to Belinda Glass

These are the comic book creator credits present in the Captain America: Brave New World movie that launches this week from Marvel Studios. First appearing are:

The producers would like to recognize Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness for their significant contributions to the Red Hulk character

and for their significant contributions to the Red Hulk character The producers would like to recognize Rick Remender and Carlos Pacheco for their significant contributions to this film

Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness originated General Ross at the Red Hulk in their Hulk comic book series and Rick Remender and Carlos Pacheco originated the Sam Wilson as Captain America storyline in their Captain America run. Later on in the credits, we get "Captain America created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby" followed by Special Thanks to the following comic book creators. I have added my best guesses as for what the thanks are for, feel free to correct or clarify in the comments.

Daniel Acuña – co-creator of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, co-creator of Serpent Solutions

– co-creator of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, co-creator of Serpent Solutions Kyle Baker – co-creator of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, co-creator of Serpent Solutions

– co-creator of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, co-creator of Serpent Solutions Joe Bennett – co-creator of Mr Blue identity.

– co-creator of Mr Blue identity. Ed Brubaker – the Winter Soldier storyline from Captain America

– the Winter Soldier storyline from Captain America Sal Buscema – co-creator of Sabra, artist on Captain America vs the White House

– co-creator of Sabra, artist on Captain America vs the White House Mike Carlin – co-creator of Dennis Dunphy

– co-creator of Dennis Dunphy Gene Colan – co-creator of Sam Wilson and Redwing

– co-creator of Sam Wilson and Redwing Steve Ditko – co-creator of Samuel Sterns, The Leader

– co-creator of Samuel Sterns, The Leader Steve Englehart – writer on Captain America vs the White House

– writer on Captain America vs the White House Steve Epting – the Winter Soldier storyline from Captain America

– the Winter Soldier storyline from Captain America Belinda Glass – co-creator of Sabra

– co-creator of Sabra Mark Gruenwald – co-creator of Sidewinder and Copperhead,

– co-creator of Sidewinder and Copperhead, Stuart Immonen – artist on Sam Wilson's first solo Captain America comic

– artist on Sam Wilson's first solo Captain America comic Bruce Jones – co-creator of Mr Blue identity.

– co-creator of Mr Blue identity. Stan Lee – co-creator of The Incredible Hulk and his surrounding cast, including General Ross, with Jack Kirby, as well as Samuel Sterns – The Leader, Sam Wilson, Wakanda, Redwing and Leila Taylor

– co-creator of The Incredible Hulk and his surrounding cast, including General Ross, with Jack Kirby, as well as Samuel Sterns – The Leader, Sam Wilson, Wakanda, Redwing and Leila Taylor Ralph Macchio – co-creator of Sidewinder and Copperhead

– co-creator of Sidewinder and Copperhead Bill Mantlo – co-creator of Sabra

– co-creator of Sabra Robert Morales – co-creator of Isaiah Bradley

– co-creator of Isaiah Bradley Tom Morgan – co-creator of Copperhead

– co-creator of Copperhead Paul Neary – co-creator of Serpent Society

– co-creator of Serpent Society Greg Pak – Hulk writer

– Hulk writer George Pérez – co-creator of Sidewinder

– co-creator of Sidewinder John Romita Jr. – Hulk/Avengers artist

– Hulk/Avengers artist John Romita Sr. – co-creator of Leila Taylor

– co-creator of Leila Taylor Nick Spencer – co-creator of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon

– co-creator of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon Roy Thomas – co-creator of adamantium

– co-creator of adamantium Ron Wilson is the co-creator of Dennis Dunphy and the Captain America #230 cover, which is referenced in the movie poster. However, there is no mention of co-artist Bob Layton.

is the co-creator of Dennis Dunphy and the Captain America #230 cover, which is referenced in the movie poster. However, there is no mention of co-artist Bob Layton. Barry Windsor-Smith – co-creator of adamantium

While credited for co-creating Captain America, Jack Kirby doesn't get additional thanks or credit for Hulk, Ross, Bucky, Celestials or Wakanda. Stan Lee and Gene Colan don't get a stand-out credit for creating Sam Wilson either.

As for the film? I rather enjoyed it. It is very much a sequel to the Incredible Hulk movie that starred Ed Norton, much more than I realised, as well as the Falcon & The Winter Soldier TV series, which I did. And yes, one can read all sorts of political issues depending on one's standpoint of dealing with a monster in the White House who takes whatever measures he has to stay there as well as establish a legacy. But this monster also wants to establish peace, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it, while dealing with his own failing health and competence. There are plenty of people within the film who doubt Sam Wilson's claim on the title, including Sam Wilson himself, but he definitely seems to prove himself to the world and maybe, just maybe to himself as well. Ten years has proved a good maturing for Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, making him a far more sinister threat, while Giancarlo Esposito tones down Gus from Breaking Bad for Sidewinder. Well, he needs to be redeemed for Thunderbolts*, does he not? Overall, this is probably the best Hulk movie to date and definitely one of the top four Captain America movies, too. Here's a little look at the setup for the screening in London's Leicester Square last night, in photos and video.

*The Avengers Are Not Available

