26 Comic Book Sales For Black Friday – Creators, Shops And Publishers

Today is Black Friday, and I am in the country that invented it, the USA. Started as the retail resurgence to Thanksgiving Thursday, it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few comic book related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do another list in the morning if you'd like to send your own to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Graham Crackers Comics – 12 Eclectic Stores in California, Wisconsin, Illinois.

Coliseum Of Comics, Central Florida & Jacksonville

Heads up Coliseum Faithful! All Coliseum of Comics locations will be closed TOMORROW for Thanksgiving, but to help accommodate all your holiday shopping needs, we will have EXTENDED store hours for Black Friday! Don't forget to pick up your Coliseum of Comics 2021 Holiday Sales Guide the next time you come visit us to see all the upcoming sales this holiday season!

Pulp Fiction, Long Beach, California

Adam's Action Figures & Comics, Edinburg, Ohio

Level Up Entertainment, Mays Landing, New Jersey

The Last Page, Starkville, Mississippi.

Inner Geek, Ashland, Kentucky

Current Comics, Monteray, California

Midtown Comics, New York

Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming, Morgantown, West Virginia

Zia Comics, Las Cruxcas, New Mexico

Legacy Comics And Cards, Los Angeles, California

Mac's Comics – Mackay, Queensland, Australia

Game On Games, McCook, Kearney and North Platte, New England

Fourth World Comics, Smithtown, New York

Limited Edition Comics & Collectibles, Stevenage, England



Collector's Paradise Winnetka, Pasadena, Noho

2021 BLACK FRIDAY SALE

WE ARE OPEN 9AM – 6PM

BUY 3 GET 1 FREE ON ANYTHING IN THE STORE!!!

Mix & Match any items in the store to get the discount, consignment items, gaming boxes (winnetka), comics in glass showcases, and supplies are not included in the sale

50% OFF ALL SINGLE ISSUE COMICS OLDER THAN 3 WEEKS

Comics in Subscriber boxes are not eligible, and only comics that are older than 3 weeks are part of the sale. Not back issue bins, or 99c bin

Z2 Comics – Record Store Day

This exclusive-colored vinyl single includes rare versions featuring Pat Smear and the Sex Pistols alongside two comic book stories! This special RSD Black Friday package is released in conjunction with Z2 Comics' complete graphic novel Joan Jett & the Blackhearts- 40 x 40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock n' Roll and is inspired by the classic "Read Along Book & Record Sets" also popular in 1981. The full original graphic anthology pulls together a who's who list of female creators from the comic book and pop culture worlds, including famed artist Tara McPherson to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 20 classic tracks featured on Joan's landmark albums Bad Reputation and I Love Rock n' Roll. The Joan Jett and the Blackhearts- 40×40: Read Along Book and Record Set is available only through participating record stores as part of Record Store Day Black Friday in a strictly limited edition of only 1,981 copies on colored vinyl.

Scout Comics:

Our 50% OFF Coupon Code: BF2021 Goes live at 12:00am ET on Thursday the 25th!

Comics, Comic Tags, Trade Paperbacks, Graded Books, Title Boxes (Black Caravan, The Source, Deluxe and Gold Deluxe Boxes Only)

Hermes Press:

Heavy Metal Magazine

Black Friday approacheth. Get 30% off in the Heavy Metal shop with code

BLACKCYBER

Kevin Eastman Studios

From 8am to 8 pm Eastern Standard time we are offering 20% OFF all books bought from the website shop. AND if after your discount your order is over $40.00 we are also including a signed copy of legendary TMNT artist Jim Lawson's AWESOME collected PALEO. This sale offers an AWESOME opportunity to buy gifts and stock up on some of the hundreds of signed and unsigned comics and limited editions we offer including the Notebook Series and other hard cover, hard hard to find special editions. Visit the Comics, Cowabundles and Collectibles Departments for tons of Piping Hot and Fresh to You bargains

Skottie Young

Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1 EXCLUSIVE! After the first STRAY DOGS run at Image Comics, I had to get in on fun for the second run! I reached out to my pal (and one of the funniest humans I've ever hung out with) Tony Fleecs, he was like "I guess you can do a cover for your little website."and I was like "RAD!" And now, my cover is here and IT's exclusive to skottieyoung.com. We'll drop it LIVE HERE on CYBER Monday November 29 at 10am CST. We'll have raw, signed with COA and CGC options available. Limited to just 450 copies. Raw $35. Signed with COA $47. CGC Signature Series 9.8 $200 (limited to 50)

The First 100 orders over $30 will get a signed issue of The Me You Love In The Dark! Could be a first print, one of the many blue line or black and white reprints or a 1:25 variant for #1! We'll have a pop up sale on some of our prints. Free shipping on orders over $100

We'll be dropping 40 Mystery Boxes of Skottie Comics for $40 at 9am CST!Each box has a minimum value of $50 and contain a variety of books with covers by Skottie and written by Skottie. The best part? ONE IN EIGHT BOXES WILL HAVE A CRAZY GOOD BONUS… A SKETCH REMARK BY SKOTTIE!!

Steve Rude

BLACK FRIDAY ANNOUNCEMENTS

eBay Auctions ending Friday

8 am – 10:30 PM – running now (see below)

eBay Auctions ending Sunday

12 pm – 5pm – 3 day starting Thanksgiving

SteveRude.com store Black Friday only sales

SteveRude.com store ALL WEEKEND LONG sales

Comics Elite Comics

Loot Crate: