Comic Book Workers United Vote To Ratify Image Comics Contract

In November 2021, Image Comics staffers stated that after voting in a supermajority, they were forming a union, Comic Book Workers United, to represent employees in the comic book industry, with a series of goals. This focussed on publisher staffers rather than comic book creators, who are traditionally freelance workers and this, under the current interpretation of US law, unable to form a union under anti-cartel legislation. In January last year, Comic Book Workers United announced they had won their union election, making Image Comics the first unionized comic book publisher in the United States, though opposed by the Image Comics board, who refused to voluntarily recognise the union before going through the full legal route. Then they had to launch a legal suit against Image Comics over claims of unfair labour practice.

They have now issued the following statement:

The CBWU is proud to announce that, on March 1st 2023, the workers of Image Comics voted overwhelmingly to ratify our first union contract!

We were hopeful for, but could never have imagined, the outpouring of support we received when we began our collective bargaining journey. A lot has happened since that first announcement and we cannot begin to adequately express our gratitude to the community of people within and without the industry who have stood with us during contract negotiations.

As we celebrate this victory, we also want to take the opportunity to reaffirm that this contract is just the first step among many and we hope you will stick with us as we continue the fight for union representation and more equitable working conditions for everyone in the comic book industry and beyond.

In closing, to those of you out there agitating, advocating, and organizing, we see you and we can't wait to see, "What's next?"

Signed, Comic Book Workers United