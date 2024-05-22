Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: general election, Rishi Sunak

Comic Creators React To… Rishi Sunak's 4th Of July General Election

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, announced a General Election for the 4th of July, after visiting King Charles. And got rather wet doing so.

Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak MP, earlier today, announced a General Election for the 4th of July, after visiting King Charles. He did so, at a lectern outside of Number 10 Downing Street in the rain, which soon became a downpour (as I discovered, trying to cycle home through London). He ended up rather drowned while someone in the crowd belted out D:Ream's hit Things Can Only Get Better, the theme for Tony Blair when he defeated John Major to become Prime Minister in 1997. It was then followed the the Imperial March from Star Wars. Immediately afterwards, Leader Of The Opposition Keir Starmer gave a response from inside where it was nice and dry. Rishi Sunak has always been a fan of the USA, and still has a Green Card for there. Might he have chosen the 5th of July to flag-wave his upcoming plans when he will, in all likelihood, be flushed away?

Parliament will be prorogued on Friday 24th of May, with Dissolution to take place on Thursday the 30th. The General Election will be held on Thursday, the 4th July, will be declared on the 5th, and the new Parliament will be summoned on the 9th, with a State Opening on Wednesday 17th July. And a few comic book creators, and those adjacent, shared their own perspective.

Tony Lee: Bollocks. The General Election is on setup day of #LFCC. Expect me to be REALLY tired Friday… There's something quintessentially British about watching a Prime Minister, soaked in the rain, announce a #GeneralElection while someone in the background is blaring "Things Can Only Get Better" incredibly loudly…

Clark Bint: Yes please to general election! But I'll withhold excitment until the results. Flashbacks to 2015

Fraser Campbell: Sunak wants to fight for every vote? Fine, I'll fight him. And if he beats me, I'll vote for him.* *spoil my ballot paper by sh-tting in it… Having now set a precedent, Sunak wearily sighs as he realises he will now have to be soaking wet every time he appears during the election campaign. In his mind's eye, he can already see himself conceding defeat while on a charity swim across the channel.

Eddie Robson: I wonder if Sunak thinks it benefits him to have the election happening in the middle of two major sporting events and the weekend after Glastonbury, minimising media coverage as much as possible

Ian Winterton: "I've called a #GeneralElection by mistake!"

David Baddiel: How absurd to say that Rishi Sunak looks like Roland Rat. He looks like Roddy, the rat from Flushed Away.

Dave Morris: Considerate of Sunak to make it the Fourth of July. It means Brits will be able to celebrate their own Independence Day.

Duncan Jones: Feels fitting that after 2016s Brexit vote and the slow slide into horror show after horror show, maybe, just maybe the clouds might start to part with this GE… British PM Sunak has announced a snap election to be held on 4th of July, and with no real hope of winning, and a huge appetite to get rid of the ruling party, the UK may finally be about to regain some sanity after 14 years of terrible Tory rule.

Amal El-Mohtar: sorry to all my British friends living through these times but the photos of Rishi Sunak in the rain are so fucking funny

Daniel Kalban: My friend in the UK just told me that their general election will be on July 4th. Needless to say, I've made NUMEROUS references to the musical 1776 in our convo lol

Mike Collins: This is it. How he will be remembered. Forever.

Dave Elliott: Rishi's beaten already. The election will just show the world how badly.

David Quantick: 'Dear Rishi, I am just emailing to see if there are any jobs going. Baby needs new shoes! Yours Johnny. PS Wifi is terrible on this train so I won't read your reply til I get home."

Andy Oliver: While it will be magnificent in a few weeks time to get the country out of the hands of a bunch of callous, heartless bastards the real job begins thereafter. Getting the Labour Party out of the hands of another bunch of callous, heartless bastards. #GeneralElection

Caitlin Moran: Hang on – have Oasis just reformed within seconds of Rishi Sunak making himself redundant?

fleetstreetfox: After 20 months in charge of the economy, the nuclear deterrent, justice, immigration, education and the NHS, I think it's jolly nice of Rishi to get around to asking us if we'd like him to do it.

Sooz Kempner: Sunak all "I did furlough, you're so welcome" when it was only there because John McDonnell put MASSIVE pressure on the party to agree to it. He initially was like "lol no way rofl".

Marc Laming: Is it done to be so snide about the opposition when announcing a general election?

Rik Worth: Y'know what, it took longer than expected but Sunak has given the British people what they want. Has Starmer done that? No. He's got my vote.

Frankie Boyle: Sunak asked if we want to go back to square one; and personally I think that would be amazing

Moose Allain: Sunak trying to appeal to the Tory wets

James Alistair Henry: Feels like Sunak just got an offer to do something exciting-sounding to do with AI in Silicon Valley and thought 'fuck it'.

ComicPrintingUK: Sunak: "actually I think that went quite well" Aide: "sure. Grading on your curve? Top tier."

Mark Thomas: I'm putting money that Sunak has started the packing.

Jennifer Louise: anyone else sick of the election coverage yet?

Alan Cowsill: Getting rid of the Tory scum in a July election…that and a new Deadpool movie could make this the best birthday month ever…

