Comic Shop Launches Fundraiser To Avoid Bankruptcy

Comic Universe is a comic shop that has been trading in Folsom, Pennsylvania since 1979. However in its forty-first year, it is approaching a very real threat of bankruptcy. Owner for thirty-six of those years, John Daly has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser. It aims to help with the costs of rent, landlord fees and utility payments and prevent bankrupty. In a time of comic shop closures, and publisher postponements, the shop is in real trouble.

Daly writes "Comic Universe was forced to shut down on March 19th, due to the Pennsylvania Governor's mandated closure of "non-life sustaining" businesses. Additionally, Diamond Comic Distributors Inc has ceased the shipment of all comic books and related materials until further notice. However, this does not stop the landlord, utilities, and other expenses from accruing which has placed the store's future in jeopardy. This shop was originally opened in 1979 and was on the verge of closing last year when the founder retired. I began coming to this store in 1984 and continued throughout my life."

"I met a lot of great people and saw my love of the hobby within each of them. Speaking with many I heard how much this store meant to them and their disappointment with its closure. Several of them told me that they would cease to collect comic books altogether if that was to happen. So at the 11th hour, I swooped in to keep it going. Little did I know, that within less than a year, this mandated closure would put both the shop and myself on the verge of bankruptcy. I am therefore asking for your assistance during this trying time to keep the shop and our love for comics alive."

Comic shop total so far

The fundraiser has, at time of writing, raised $1,120. This is a long way off the comic shop's goal of $10,000. If you know the store, or just want to help, now is the time.