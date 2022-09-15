Comic Shops' Free WhatNot Sampler Teases Kevin Eastman, David Mack

Over 3500 comic book retailers received a surprise in their Diamond shipment this week. The one-per-store "Retailer Thank You" edition of Whatnot Publishing's Sampler #1 was sent out to every Diamond retailer that accepts promotional material, at no cost to retailers, and is already becoming a collector's item. Copies have sold on eBay for between $20 and $30.

The cover artwork showcases the lead characters from each of Whatnot Publishing's first wave of titles as well as a list of talent that retailers can expect to see in upcoming Whatnot Publishing releases. The roster of talent includes Kyle Starks, Jim Mahfood, Kim Jacinto, David Mack, Ramon Villalobos, Tyler Kirkham, Boss Logic, Michael Calero, Eskivo, Wesley Snipes, Kevin Eastman, Kit Wallis, Terbor Richardson, Drew Zucker, Kevin Roditel, Chrissie Zullo, Alex Reigel, Marc Ellerby, Javan Jordan, Victoria Douglas, Clay Adams, Rob Cammon, Ariel Diaz, Marco Lopez, Max Hoven, Valentina Bianco, Aaron Crow, and more.

The initial set of debut Whatnot Publishing Sampler books launched at this Summer's Fan Expo Denver, ranging in print runs of 25 to 125. These books sold for $150-820 with a full set hitting over $1200. After releasing several show-exclusive variants of the Sampler, this one-per-store retailer appreciation release gives collectors one last chance to grab the sought-after introductory book.

The sampler itself includes four previews of Whatnot Publishing's first wave of titles…

Alpha Betas, Whatnot Publishing's first release, Alpha Betas #1 hits shelves October 12th. The companion series to the animated show produced by 3Blackdot and Starburns Industries (the animation studio behind Rick & Morty). The show's Pilot has over 7.5 million views on Youtube with new episodes airing this autumn. The FOC date for Alpha Betas #1 is on Monday, the 19th of September.

Ninja Funk, Whatnot Publishing's first original creator-owned series. This music-inspired Sci-Fi series is a fun, high stakes adventure weaved together with face-melting beats, Ninja Funk follows a ragtag band of misfits as they attempt to save a universe that's off-key. Ninja Funk #1 is currently up for preorder from Diamond.

The Exiled, co-created and co-written by Wesley Snipes . The Exiled is a sci-fi detective noir story described as Seven meet Blade Runner.

. The Exiled is a sci-fi detective noir story described as Seven meet Blade Runner. Quested, a creator-owned series inspired by the visuals and action-adventure of fan-favorite video game series like The Legend of Zelda but with a harder edge than you're likely to find in your average Nintendo franchise.