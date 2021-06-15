Comic Shops Get One-Per-Store Static Season One #1 Thank You Variant

Today sees the publication of Static: Season One, the first ongoing Milestone Comics titles to get back into print after quite some time away, with a bit of a reboot. And for comic book stores who ordered the title, Lunar Distribution delivered from DC Comics this virgin variant cover to the new first issue.

Our friends Rodman comics of Ankeny, Iowa, got their copy and slapped it up on eBay, currently with one bid of $35. Will it go any higher? Some copies have already sold on eBay for $63, so it's very possible…