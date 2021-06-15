Comic Shops Get One-Per-Store Static Season One #1 Thank You Variant
Today sees the publication of Static: Season One, the first ongoing Milestone Comics titles to get back into print after quite some time away, with a bit of a reboot. And for comic book stores who ordered the title, Lunar Distribution delivered from DC Comics this virgin variant cover to the new first issue.
Our friends Rodman comics of Ankeny, Iowa, got their copy and slapped it up on eBay, currently with one bid of $35. Will it go any higher? Some copies have already sold on eBay for $63, so it's very possible…
STATIC SEASON ONE #1 (OF 6) CVR A KHARY RANDOLPH
(W) Vita Ayala (A) ChrisCross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (CA) Khary Randolph
At long last, the most famous face of the Milestone Universe is making his shocking return! Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields. But there's anger burning inside him, too. What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers too? A dynamic creative team of new comics voices and Milestone Media veterans join forces to open up a new chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/15/2021