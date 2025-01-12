Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: jla, rom

Comic Store In Your Future: Do You Remember Your First Comics?

Comic Store In Your Future asks... Do You Remember Your First Comics? Rod Lamberti takes us through a few of them...

Article Summary A young comic enthusiast creates lasting memories with his first comic book purchase.

Rom: Spaceknight's epic debut hooked fans with interstellar adventures and shape-shifting foes.

Batman #324, featuring Catman, turned me into an Aparo fan, offering solace and joy.

Classics like Justice League and Star Wars linked comics to treasured childhood moments.

A rare thing just happened in my store: a kid bought his first-ever comic books from us. His parents were thrilled and took a picture of him with his new comics, which we posted on our Facebook page. I was thrilled; one of the goals at Rodman Comics is to get new people into comic books. Children are impressionable, and the things they do in their youth can leave a lasting impact. I have some copies of comics I read as a kid graded, though they were well-read. Some of the graded comics are displayed on plate holders, and people who visit sometimes think they are worth money, but they are not; they are just reminders of comics from my past.

Marvel Two In One issue 56 from 1979 left me wanting more adventures of the Thing, the Grapplers, and Project Pegasus. Marvel's first issue of Rom Spaceknight from 1979 blew me away as a kid. The first thing I ever remember winning was an art contest at school where I redrew this page, which was the introduction to Rom.

Rom: Spaceknight #1 Comic From 1979

I did own the Rom action figure at the time, though that was the whole line, one action figure, and that was it. The comics made Rom cool with his foes, the Dire Wraiths, and his fellow spaceknights. It appeared like Rom was disintegrating what looked to be normal humans but were shape-changing Dire Wraiths, leaving what looked like their burnt corpses on the street in the issue. Later, it was revealed that Rom was just sending them to the other dimension, Limbo. It sure looked like Rom was blasting them to death. It might have been a bit much for a kid. Eh, look how I turned out.

Batman #324 Comic From 1980

As a kid, this issue was so cool; Jim Aparo did the cover, and this cover art I would sell my firstborn for it if I had any kids. Catman was the story's villain and made me a fan of his. As a child rereading this issue, no matter how many times I had reread the comic, it would always improve a bad day. Even now, it somehow gives me a positive vibe.

Justice League of America #183 From 1980

For years, this was the only part of the story arc I read as I could not get the other issues. This was from before I even knew comic stores existed. The internet was many years away. I remember who I was with and where I bought this comic from. I was with my dad and some friends of his at a Ben Franklin drug store. I know. I was surprised my dad bought a comic book for me. Fifty cents was a much bigger deal then. In 1980, a one-day ticket to Disneyland was $8.00. Parents would also tell their kids "no" more often, back in the 80s. Batman tackling Orion, who just got done punching Firestorm and Superman, was insane. I had no idea who the New Gods or Justice Society of America were, yet somehow, the story was epic and stays in my mind even now. Superman showing how powerful he was by just flicking his finger to knock someone out was way cool to this kid.

This issue reminds me of my dad and his friends, who had kids who were older than me, though I still thought of them as friends. I remember there was a divorce between his two friends, and then, sadly, that was the end of my seeing them. My father passed away; I wish I had asked him whatever happened to them. I knew where they lived; I remember their faces from all those years ago, though I do not remember their names, just the times we went swimming together and had a lot of fun. I even recall some of the discussions we had. This issue is an anchor to my past as a kid.

Star Wars #45 From 1981

The Star Wars movie captivated imaginations and became a very big thing. I remember my parents telling me that there were people dressed up as Stormtroopers at the movie theater when they took me to it. I remember the Superman movie much better, as it came out a year later. But to learn there were Star Wars comics? That was heaven to this kid. I thought Luke was pretty cool in this issue. I also loved G.I. Joe, and Larry Hama had a hand in making this cover, something I had no idea about at the time. If I was lucky enough for the grocery store to have a Star Wars comic in the magazine rack to read while waiting for my mom to grocery shop, then life was good — to be a kid again.

What are some of the first comics you ever read? What memories do they hold? Do you remember where you first bought your first comic? Did the comic hook you for life?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!