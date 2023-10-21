Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: assassin's creed, ben templesmith, cameron stewart, Comics Tom 101, january 2024, massive, sean murphy, Solicits, Whatnot, zorro

ComicTom101 & Ben Templesmith in Massive January 2024 Solicits

Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant, the hosts of the Comic Tom 101 YouTube Channel team up with Ben Templesmith for Crashdown, from Massive/WhatNot

Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant, the hosts of the ComicTom101 YouTube Channel, are teaming up with Ben Templesmith for a new comic book, Crashdown, from Massive/WhatNot in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as the new Zorro comic book from Sean Murphy. And The Dillinger Escape Plan: One Of Us Is The Killer by Ben Roberts, Sam Romesburg and Greg Di Angilla. And Cameron Stewart's return to comics with Karl Keschl for Assassin's Creed. It's all go for 2024…

CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR O MAGUIRE (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT

NOV230924

(W) Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant (A) Ben Templesmith (CA) Kevin Maguire

Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant, the hosts of the Comic Tom 101 YouTube Channel with over 12 million views, team up with legendary horror artist BEN TEMPLESMITH (30 Days of Night) for this three-issue story of suspense and survival.

Equal parts Lost and Alien, with a Lovecraftian twist, Crashdown delivers a dark vision of our world's final days.

The Earth is dead. Humanity's last hope is the distant planet EMPYREAN and the ship full of colonists ready to repopulate our civilization. But what happens when their new home doesn't want them there and it fights back? Cover by legendary comic artist, Kevin Maguire, known for his work on series such as Justice League, Batman Confidential, Captain America, and X-Men

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230899

NOV230900 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR B BERMEJO (MR)

NOV230901 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR C SCALERA MOVIE POSTER H

NOV230902 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR D CALERO HOMAGE (MR)

NOV230903 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR E JOE QUESADA (MR)

NOV230904 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR F 10 COPY INCV SCALERA (

NOV230905 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR G 25 COPY INCV NGUYEN (M

NOV230906 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR H 50 COPY INCV BW MURPHY

NOV230907 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) CVR I BLANK SKETCH LTD 2000

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead. In this modern reimagining, the writer-artist behind DC Comic's Batman: White Knight, delivers a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero.

Diego is a young man who is convinced that he's Zorro. As a child, he suffered a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraced the 200-year-old legend of Zorro by donning the mask, training with the sword, and declaring war on the Narcos for the sake of his people.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #1 (OF 4) CVR A DI ANGILLA (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230925

NOV230926 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #1 (OF 4) CVR B DI ANGILLA (MR)

NOV230927 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #1 (OF 4) CVR C DI ANGILLA (MR)

NOV230928 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #1 (OF 4) CVR D MONTUORI (MR)

NOV230929 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV MONTUORI

NOV230930 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #1 (OF 4) CVR F 25 COPY INCV MONTUORI

(W) Ben Roberts, Sam Romesburg (A / CA) Greg Di Angilla

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the seminal metalcore acts 5th album, One of Us Is the Killer, The Dillinger Escape Plan presents this limited comic book series.

UNDERSTANDING DECAY

A string of assassinations made by a politically-motivated killer known only to the public as The Quill serves as the spark to ignite a full scale revolution.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED THE FALL CVR A MOY R (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230908

NOV230909 – ASSASSINS CREED THE FALL CVR B BOUTIN-GANGE (MR)

NOV230910 – ASSASSINS CREED THE FALL CVR C KERSCHL (MR)

NOV230911 – ASSASSINS CREED THE FALL CVR D KERSCHL (MR)

NOV230912 – ASSASSINS CREED THE FALL CVR E 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL VIRGIN (

(W) Karl Kerschl, Cameron Stewart (A) Karl Kerschl, Cameron Stewart (CA) R Moy

Way back in 2009/2010, Studio Lounak took its first steps into the world of transmedia when Ubisoft tasked them with expanding the ASSASSIN'S CREED® universe and creating the first ever comic book adaptation of their blockbuster video game series.

What better way to celebrate these beginnings than with the re-release of the classic tale ASSASSIN'S CREED®: THE FALL that introduced the Assassin Nikolai Orelov, a Ukrainian immigrant who followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Assassin's Brotherhood in Tsarist Russia to combat the monarchy. Join Orelov in his pursuit of an artifact of immense power, from the mysterious and devastating Tunguska explosion to the streets of Petrograd, just as the Bolshevik Revolution takes hold. Meanwhile, in modern times, a troubled young drifter, Daniel Cross, struggles with unsettling visions of a possible past life…visions that have catastrophic and irreversible consequences for the present.

ASSASSIN'S CREED®: THE FALL – PRESTIGE FORMAT is a thrilling, 80-page, time-spanning adventure wrapped in all new covers, with revisited dialogue and colors. This is a must have for both longtime fans of the series and newcomers alike.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 0

WASHED IN THE BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR A MORANELLI (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230913

NOV230914 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR B CANNON CONNECTING (MR)

NOV230915 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR C PARSONS VIDEO GAME HOMAG

NOV230916 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR D FLOPS (MR)

NOV230917 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR E PARSONS VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Kevin Roditeli (A) Rob Cannon, Kostas Pantoulas (CA) Romina Moranelli

What if you were called upon by the WORST god of all time? In a frozen post-apocalyptic wasteland called "Freak Snow," a young cult survivor hears the voice of the self-proclaimed god of guns. Like any human would be, he is hypnotized by the prospect of power by listening to this divine freak. A path to salvation paved with love, turmoil, and mostly death.

Explore the world of Kevin Roditeli's Freak Snow in Massive's take on "Black Mirror"with a post-apocalyptic twist!

A tale inspired by Mad Max, Hellraiser, Fallout and the filmography of David Cronenberg.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

QUESTED VOL 2 #2 CVR A WALLIS

MASSIVE

NOV230918

NOV230919 – QUESTED VOL 2 #2 CVR B HUTT

NOV230920 – QUESTED VOL 2 #2 CVR C RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE

NOV230921 – QUESTED VOL 2 #2 CVR D WALLIS PORTRAIT VAR

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A / CA) Kit Wallis

The misadventures continue in a brand new season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (Good Boy, Mr.Easta).

"Episode 1: For Whom the Jell Tolls."

Nightmares come in all shapes and sizes, but in the Underbaun they are Jellii filled. Jinx and Gil continue their quest through the afterworld, stumbling upon the dreaded Jellii Kingdom. Jinx is quickly recognized as public enemy number one and only his quick thinking and golden tongue will save him from a fate worse than the jelliis he carelessly slayed in quests past.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #5 CVR A JONES (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230922

NOV230923 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #5 CVR B DRAPER-IVEY (MR)

(W) David Crownson (A) Courtland L Ellis, Sylvan Repos (CA) Keithan Jones

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in David Crownson's Harriet Tubman : Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Soon to be an original series on Disney+!

Following the collateral damage from issue #3, slave owners of the Wallace Plantation team up with a demonic entity to hunt Tubman.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 0

BASIC INSTINCT #3 (OF 4) CVR A MASSAGGIA (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230931

NOV230932 – BASIC INSTINCT #3 (OF 4) CVR B MASSAGGIA (MR)

NOV230933 – BASIC INSTINCT #3 (OF 4) CVR C DEL REY (MR)

(W) Sam Freeman (A) Vanesa Del Rey (CA) Alberto Massaggia

Catherine Trammell is back, or someone impersonating her, either way, since they've moved to Miami, the stack of bodies is piling up… but Ezra is the one with a body in his bathtub and a knock at the door. Things aren't looking good.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

AMERICAN PSYCHO #4 (OF 5) CVR A COLANGELI (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230934

NOV230935 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #4 (OF 5) CVR B KRAFT (MR)

NOV230936 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #4 (OF 5) CVR C FILM STILL (MR)

NOV230937 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #4 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV BRUDER (MR)

(W) Michael Calero (A) Piotr Kowalski, Brad Simpson (CA) Lorenzo Colangeli

Donald Kimball's newfound purpose lead him deeper down the rabbit hole of obsession in this penultimate issue. Will his idolization of Bateman push him to become the killer he imagines himself to be or will he live in the shadow of his mentor? Some of the most debated questions left by the cult-classic film are answered in this issue!

Charlie's recent revelation sends her looking for answers from the one person who can help her discern her madness, Patrick Bateman. Now Charlie must decide if she will suppress her murderous urges or dive head first into an all out killing spree

Written by Massive Publishing's co-founder Michael Calero (Quested) and with art by Piotr Kowalski (Call of Duty, Where Monsters Lie).

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

OZUNA BORI 787 #2 (OF 5) CVR A VERDUGO (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV230938

NOV230939 – OZUNA BORI 787 #2 (OF 5) CVR B MASSAGGIA (MR)

NOV230940 – OZUNA BORI 787 #2 (OF 5) CVR C CABRERA (MR)

NOV230941 – OZUNA BORI 787 #2 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV ADILETTO (MR)

(W) Marco Lopez (A / CA) Pablo Verdugo

Ozuna, the global superstar and one of the best selling Latin artists of all time is Agent 787!

787 gets a trip down memory lane and ultimately declines an offer to join a new clandestine agency. But the growing riot during the protest against the statehood referendum threatens the integrity of Condado. Nothing can keep 787 from protecting his people.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 0

