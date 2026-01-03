Posted in: Comics | Tagged: usa, Venezuela

Comics Creator Folk React To… The US Assault On Venezuela

Comic book creators react to the news about the US assault on Venezuela, including reactions from Venezuelan cartoonists

Article Summary Top comics creators react to shocking US bombing and capture of Venezuela's President Maduro.

Voices from Venezuelan creators and fans share fears, anger, and hopes in the crisis aftermath.

Debate erupts online over US intervention, legality, and the impact on Venezuelan civilians.

Creators urge action, solidarity, and questioning of political motives behind US actions in Venezuela.

A week ago, comic book writer and editor Andy Diggle posted "In James Cameron's Avatar, the hero and villain are both veterans of America's resource wars in #Nigeria and #Comics Creator Folk React To… The US Action In Venezuela. Pure fantasy, right…?" He reposted it today with a curious face and quoting Andor, "It's bad luck Ghorman. We need what's in the ground, and when we're done, there won't be much left to call home." But what were other comic book creators saying, regarding the events this morning as the US bombed Venezuela, captured President Maduro and his wife, and says he will face trial in the USA? Especially some of those actually in Venezuela? Comic book writer Rob Williams posted, apropos of nothing:

Stephen R Bissette: "2026, morning of Day 4, and we all wake up to—WTF? Insanity. Out-of-control utter insanity."

"2026, morning of Day 4, and we all wake up to—WTF? Insanity. Out-of-control utter insanity." Heather Antos: ‪"When you think this country can't stoop any lower… PLEASE call your representatives. This needs to end NOW"

‪"When you think this country can't stoop any lower… PLEASE call your representatives. This needs to end NOW" Alex Zalben: "Calling is better if you can swing it, but if you're phone shy, here's a slightly augmented script I made for faxing/emailing/etc (feel free to steal in alt text). Find Your Senators: www.senate.gov/senators/sen… Find Your Representatives: www.house.gov/representati…"

"Calling is better if you can swing it, but if you're phone shy, here's a slightly augmented script I made for faxing/emailing/etc (feel free to steal in alt text). Find Your Senators: www.senate.gov/senators/sen… Find Your Representatives: www.house.gov/representati…" Cullen Bunn: "I'm not gonna tell my reps that i think bombing sovereign countries is bad they should be telling us they think that to try and keep us from throwing them into raw sewage"

"I'm not gonna tell my reps that i think bombing sovereign countries is bad they should be telling us they think that to try and keep us from throwing them into raw sewage" rion: "All I'm praying is for the innocent people in my Venezuela to be safe and that the dictatorship that has destroyed my beautiful country and our lives ends. please now more than ever listen to venezuelans… people need to stop insulting venezuelans' intelligence, we all know what donald trump really wants but f-ck, you have never starved, fought for food, slept on the floor of your house scared you would get shot, had gone days without electricity while the "president" lives happily…" as well as adding "the concept of finding out the dictator of my country got captured through pop base."

"All I'm praying is for the innocent people in my Venezuela to be safe and that the dictatorship that has destroyed my beautiful country and our lives ends. please now more than ever listen to venezuelans… people need to stop insulting venezuelans' intelligence, we all know what donald trump really wants but f-ck, you have never starved, fought for food, slept on the floor of your house scared you would get shot, had gone days without electricity while the "president" lives happily…" as well as adding "the concept of finding out the dictator of my country got captured through pop base." ‪Alex Paknadel: "They wouldn't let us have a single week of Mamdani vibes. It has to be all blood, all horror, all the time… The EU has decided to have a big old helping of boot for breakfast. Pathetic."

"They wouldn't let us have a single week of Mamdani vibes. It has to be all blood, all horror, all the time… The EU has decided to have a big old helping of boot for breakfast. Pathetic." Milkkirie: "They're bombing the capital of Venezuela. I'm safe for now. I live far away. But I'm kinda really scared."

"They're bombing the capital of Venezuela. I'm safe for now. I live far away. But I'm kinda really scared." Daniel Kibblesmith‬: "No one wants this. No one. There will be people who now decide this is what they want, but they weren't watching the debates, waiting for one candidate to say, "I will bomb Venezuela to make your life better."… I should've held on to a couple of these."

Spike R. Monster: "Maduro also told civilians to get out to the streets to defend the country like, how. How are people supposed to do that. What an irresponsible and cowardly thing to say, it's not OUR fault this sh-t is happening…" following up with "THEY GOT MADURO… it almost feels too good to be true"

"Maduro also told civilians to get out to the streets to defend the country like, how. How are people supposed to do that. What an irresponsible and cowardly thing to say, it's not OUR fault this sh-t is happening…" following up with "THEY GOT MADURO… it almost feels too good to be true" ‪Dan Slott: "Epstein files. Jack Smith. and now this. This is Wag the Dog. This isn't 4D Chess. This is a scared, corrupt man who's flailing and doesn't care how many die in order to save his own skin…. Can't wait to hear Right Wing pundit, Scott Jennings' absolute batsh*t, unbelievably unhinged, this-is-actually-a-good-thing take on this on@cnn.com . Dear@cnn.com , pleading with you in advance: Stop platforming Scott Jennings. Please. Stop."

Nik: #GoodSaturday Maduro fell Venezuela is close to being free.

#GoodSaturday Maduro fell Venezuela is close to being free. Ghost Studio Comics: "We are officially in the COD: Ghosts timeline, With the Current U.S invasion of Venezuela."

"We are officially in the COD: Ghosts timeline, With the Current U.S invasion of Venezuela." Sarah Horrocks: "If they took Chelsea away from Abramovich for Russia invading Ukraine, surely they can take United away from the Glazers now that Trump is invading Venezuela"

"If they took Chelsea away from Abramovich for Russia invading Ukraine, surely they can take United away from the Glazers now that Trump is invading Venezuela" Aaron Meyers: It's 2026 and the US is invading a country for its oil.

‪Adam Wallenta‬: "So now we kidnap presidents of other countries…"

"So now we kidnap presidents of other countries…" Alex (Sandy) Tomlinson‬: "F-ck the troops. Everyone involved in this is a war criminal."

"F-ck the troops. Everyone involved in this is a war criminal." ‪Michael Barron‬: "Seriously, this can't be legal. Even Republicans who worship him have to see he needs to be taken out of power. Even if (for some God forsaken reason) you only care about Americans, what he is doing is going to hurt Americans. He needs to be removed from office."

"Seriously, this can't be legal. Even Republicans who worship him have to see he needs to be taken out of power. Even if (for some God forsaken reason) you only care about Americans, what he is doing is going to hurt Americans. He needs to be removed from office." ‪Rory Blank‬: "The reputation and prestige of the FIFA peace prize is now in shambles"

"The reputation and prestige of the FIFA peace prize is now in shambles" Rayma Suprani: "We Make History Together Venezuela… The day of Free Venezuela has arrived."

More, much more, to come. This is how 2026 begins…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!