First Look At Next Week's Lobo #1 By Skottie Young & Jorge Corona

A first look inside next week's Lobo #1 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona for DC Next Level... as he goes to the pub

Article Summary Get an exclusive first look inside Lobo #1 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona, launching next week from DC.

Lobo goes cosmic to tag the Source Wall, reflecting on his wild past, including the mocked New 52 Lipstick Lobo.

Issue #2 throws Lobo into space show business with reality TV chaos and cameo-packed entertainment satire.

Lobo #3 finds the Main Man facing a psych eval and reveals secrets of Czarnian history and a new Green Lantern.

Lobo #1 launches next week by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona, and follows the character's appearance in DC's K.O. as he takes a continuity-heavy journey to the ends of the universe, to graffiti the Source Wall with his tag. And on the way, he will also look back at his past actions and appearances… including the DC New 52 Lipstick Lobo that everyone, including him, mocks… but for now, here are the first three pages of Lobo #1 to whet your appetite… and the listings for the issues to come.

LOBO #1

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

SKOTTIE YOUNG AND JORGE CORONA TAKE THE MAIN MAN TO THE NEXT LEVEL! VRRRRROOOOOOMMMMMMMM! The Main Man's back, baby! And his ride is a motorcycle that moves at the speed of sound, but only if that sound is a rippin' guitar solo, and you better hop on before he leaves you in the dust with all the bastiches he's fragged for money or convenience! The Eisner-nominated creative team that brought you a fantastic parable of adolescence in the Midwest, the story of an artist who embraces darkness a little too closely, and the tale of a gunslinger with too much grit to stay buried brings you a classic yarn spun in the star-kissed threads of the cosmic DC Universe. It's a guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe, where Lobo is going to scratch his name and number in the Source Wall with a cool knife. Don't miss the mayhem, special guests, or tasty, tasty continuity! Don't you do it! $3.99 3/18/2026

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

SKOTTIE YOUNG AND JORGE CORONA'S LOBO DIPS HIS TOE IN THE FILTHIEST BUSINESS THERE IS: SHOW BUSINESS! Space, Spacetober 2X, 2026/SpacePRwire–In a move many are calling prescient and a VC thirst trap, a content industry leader has acquired a series of bounty hunting businesses and exclusive rights to their contractors' likenesses, voices, and victims while retaining full indemnity for any crimes committed thereby. Lobo will be the jewel in the company's crown, with the world-famous multi-hyphenate Main Man set to star in an infinity-season reality series documenting his exploits. Fans can look forward to Lobo's interactions with Detective Comics' rich portfolio of characters and franchises, such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

$3.99 4/15/2026

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

LOBO SITS DOWN! Show business and Lobo had concussive creative differences, so he and Dawg are back to bounty hunting! But the trade's been…professionalized since the universe's premier entertainment corporation took over, and Lobo has to get relicensed, which means a psych eval with an alien empath. Bad news for them, good news for Czarnian history buffs, who'll get a new peek at the twilight of the civilization (a.k.a. Lobo's childhood) and the first appearance of a heretofore unknown Green Lantern!

$3.99 5/20/2026

