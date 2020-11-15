Home Sick Pilots Have A Critical Role – Thank FOC It's Sunday

Thank FOC It's Friday – and it's Knock Em Dead time. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. After all, it's still Thursday. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

How did Crossover #1 do? #2 is up, including a 1:10, 1:25 and the pictured 1:50 ellipsis cover.

Home Sick Pilots #1 by Dan Watters and Christian Wijngaard is launching from Image Comics, including 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

and is launching from Image Comics, including 1:25 and 1:50 covers. Critical Role has a new Vox Machine: Origins III series launching by Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser and Olivia Samson from Dark Horse Comics. Returnable for stores who order over ten copies.

and from Dark Horse Comics. Returnable for stores who order over ten copies. How did Giga #1 do? #2 is up.

Post York by James Romberger is getting its trade paperback.

is getting its trade paperback. Locke & Key: Hell And Gone #0 – IDW reprinting Sandman #21.

Wellington by Delilah Dawson, Aaron Mahnke and Piotr Kowalski gets its delayed release from IDW.

and gets its delayed release from IDW. Axelle Lenoir 's What If We Were TPB out from Top Shelf.

's What If We Were TPB out from Top Shelf. Savage Dragon #253 has its Biden/Harris cover for a second printing, pictured here.

Black Cat launches its King In Black #1.

Chris Claremont has his Anniversary Special from Marvel with Diego Olortegui. Sean Chen, Bill Sienkiewicz and Brett Booth

has his Anniversary Special from Marvel with and While King In Black #2 is up. Good luck, anticipating demand, retailers.

King In Black: Immortal Hulk #1 will be completely wordless.

King Conan #1 will include new work by Roy Thomas and Steve McNiven , Kevin Eastman writing and drawing his first Marvel story, a team-up from Chris Claremont and Roberto de la Torre , stories by Kurt Busiek and Pete Woods, Jesús Saiz and Steven S. DeKnight.

and , writing and drawing his first Marvel story, a team-up from and , stories by and and While Ablaze has its own Conan comic: The Cimmerian: The Frost Giant's Daughter #1 launching with a Peach Momoko cover.

cover. Spider-Woman gets her own King In Black crossover with #17.

X Of Swords gets its first hardcover collection.

AWA launches Byte Sized #1 by Cullen Bunn and Nelson Blake III.

and How was Mighty Morphin #1? #2 is up while Power Rangers #1 has its second printing, image below.

While from DC Comics, they highlight Batman #105 and V For Vendetta getting a Black Label edition for the first time.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.