Comics Stolen in Calgary Storage Unit Theft Recovered for Owner

Comics stolen in Calgary storage unit theft have been recovered and returned to their owner by the police.

Heath McCoy's collection, taken in December, has been returned.

A suspect was caught with stolen comics and electric bikes.

McCoy plans to insure and better protect his cherished comics.

Sometimes you need a bit of good news. Especially in Canada right now. A collection of stolen comics has been returned to its rightful owner in Calgary, Alberta. Heath McCoy's locker at the Sentinel Storage facility was broken into on the 23rd of December, and the thieves took three boxes of comics he'd collected since he was a child. "I thought before Christmas they might have gone into, you know, a pawn shop or a comic shop or one of the book shops or whatever. I thought they were just gone," he told Global News. Police reported the suspect was "allegedly seen leaving the facility with an electric scooter, attempting to balance three boxes filled with unique comic books." Stolen comics include Amazing Spider-Man #20, Superman Vs Spider-Man, Captain Britain #1, Secret Wars #8, New Teen Titans #1, Amazing Spider-Man #252 and plenty of Silver Age Iron Man, as you can see.

And the reason you can see them is that they recovered. For this and other thefts, a suspect was identified from CCTV footage and on the 27th of January, a search warrant led to two stolen electric bikes, a large amount of tools, and three boxes of vintage comic books being found, although not everything that was taken. A 46-year-old male suspect faces multiple charges of breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. A court appearance is scheduled for the 18th of February. Another victim of theft, Matt Thomas, who also had a nearby Sentinel Storage storage locker comic book collection theft, including Batman and Aliens comics, has not been so lucky. Heath McCoy now intends to better catalogue his collection, buy insurance and keep his comics out of storage. "My Christmas tree can go in the storage locker, the comics are going to be a lot better protected from now on".

