Comics! The Magazine In Prana March 2026 Full Solicits

Comics! The Magazine In Prana March 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations, as well as RSVP ESP, The Bible 2 and The Future Is... #11

Article Summary Prana March 2026 comic book solicits announced, featuring major indie publishers and creators.

Comics! The Magazine debuts with interviews, exclusive features, and a striking Batman-themed cover.

Bible 2 by Z.M. Thomas and Amelia Woo delivers a bold, irreverent sequel to the classic story.

RSVP ESP and The Future Is... #11 bring fresh horror and sci-fi tales from acclaimed creative teams.

Prana Direct Market Solutions supports Source Point Press, Rekcah Comics and their own Comics! The Magazine, publishing in its March 2026 solicits and solicitations. Alongside the sequel to the Bible, Bible 2 by Z.M. Thomas and Amelia Woo, RSVP ESP by Josh Malerman, Dirk Manning, Joshua Ross and Colin Johnson and The Future Is… #11 by Fred Van Lente and Mario D'Alessandro.

COMICS THE MAGAZINE #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nick Dragotta, Rico Renzi

THE COMIC BOOK MAGAZINE YOU DEMANDED IS HERE! Do you love comics? Do you want to read more comics that you will love? Do you wish there were a magazine you could pick up every month that also loves comics? WELL, MY DUDES, ALL YOUR WISHES HAVE FINALLY COME TRUE! HOW TO MAKE ABSOLUTE BATMAN! That's right, we're kicking things off with the hottest book of the century, with a look at the past, present, and future of Nick Dragotta & Scott Snyder's absolute masterpiece! Featuring interviews with the creative team and an insane cover by Nick and COMICS! The Magazine Art Director Rico Renzi! COMICS! The Magazine is everything you ever dreamed of and more! Want to find out about the next big thing before the Internet even knows? Want to discover the secrets behind the big comics you love and the indie darlings you've yet to read? How about interviews with people who make the work that excites you? Actual comics exclusive to the magazine? Maybe you're a comic book creator who seeks external validation from actual sales numbers? ALL THIS AND MORE IN EACH AND EVERY ISSUE OF COMICS! THE MAGAZINE – THE NEXT BIG THING IS FINALLY HERE! KEY SELLING POINTS: LOOK AT THAT ABSOLUTE BATMAN COVER! Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! Features On What You Should Read! Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! Actual Comics You Can Read! Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! Maybe a Price Guide? Possibly Art Instruction and Classifieds! Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks! $2.99 3/4/2026

RSVP ESP TP (MR)

(W) Josh Malerman, Dirk Manning (A) Joshua Ross, Colin Johnson (CA) Joshua Ross

Dr. Charles Massey has lost his reputation, his friends, and even his marriage in his pursuit to prove psychic powers are real. Now, in a final desperate bid to validate his years of failed studies, he invites two potentially psychic children into his home lab for a clinical study. What he doesn't know is that they both have powers and abilities beyond his wildest imaginings… and that while one child has good intentions, one does not. RSVP: E.S.P. is based on a story by Josh Malerman, adapted by Dirk Manning, illustrated by Joshua Ross, colored by Colin Johnson, lettered by Dave Lentz, and edited by Drena Jo with a cover by Joshua Ross. $24.99 3/11/2026

BIBLE 2 TP VOL 01 HAIL TO THE KING OF THE JEWS BABY (MR)

(W) Z.M. Thomas (A/CA) Amelia Woo

Jesus Christ is back… and He's not cruci-f**kin' around. Witness the official sequel two-thousand years in the making! When He's not giving MASS, He's kicking ASS, putting the SIN back into synagogue! Hail to the King of the Jews, baby! Written by Z.M. Thomas, illustrated by Amekia Woo, lettered by Zach Matheny, with additional art by Kevin Bandt, J. Wichmann, and Anthony Tan and a cover by Amelia Woo. $19.99 3/25/2026

FUTURE IS ****** #11 CVR A JIM RUGG (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Mario D'Alessandro (CA) Jim Rugg

LULZ, 2026'S GREATEST NEW VILLAIN SENSATION, CONTINUES TO TAKE CENTER STAGE! The Black Mountain crew is facing a threat they cannot contend with. They've all been down for the count – so who will save the day? Maybe nobody, but their Sprites are sure going to try! KEY SELLING POINTS: • The SIXTY-ISSUE series reaches its ELEVENTH issue in our most intense arc yet! • New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) writes a wild one! • Interior Artist Mario D'Allesandro fires on all cylinders to show he's a force to be reckoned with! • Cover by absolute comics genius JIM RUGG (Cartoonist Kayfabe, Image's Street Angel, VeeFriends)! • Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! • TWENTY-FOUR STORY PAGES FOR ONLY $4.04! TELL YOUR FRIENDS! $4.04 3/11/2026

