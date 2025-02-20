Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gene ha, Ghost Machine

ComicsPRO: Gene Ha Is The Artist on Ghost Machine's First Ghost

ComicsPRO: Gene Ha is the artist on Ghost Machine's First Ghost written by Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns through Image Comics

Article Summary Gene Ha joins Ghost Machine's First Ghost with Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns for Image Comics.

First Ghost, set in the Unnamed Universe, ties in with Geiger, Redcoat, and Junkyard Joe.

Redcoat's supernatural story in the White House leads to the first ghost's origin.

Ghost Machine, now including Gene Ha, features creators like Brad Anderson and Bryan Hitch.

As revealed at the ComicsPRO Ghost Machine panel today, Gene Ha is to be the artist on the new series First Ghost, written by Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns for publication later this year from Ghost Machine and Image Comics.

First Ghost is part of the Unnamed Universe of stories that include Geiger, Redcoat and Junkyard Joe, all set in the same timeline and continuity.

A supernatural story set in the White House. Redcoat was there when the White House was burned down by the British. And the First Ghost will be as a result of that.

Gene Ha is one of my favourite comic book artists, best known for his work on books Top 10 with Alan Moore and Zander Cannon for America's Best Comics, the Batman graphic novel Fortunate Son, with Gerard Jones, and The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix. He has won five Eisner Awards in 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008 and 2024, most recently for Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons.

Talking of Redcoat, Geiger and the others of the Unnamed… we got a glimpse of what is to come for them as well. If only they had turned the lights down a little in the meeting room, right? Apparently, Bryan Hitch is wondering why he decided to do wraparound covers for every issue of Redcoat… they do look good, though. Redcoast confronts The Northerner, while Geiger goes deep into Ash Arben..

Ghost Machine is the creator-owned and creator-operated media company from Brad Anderson, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Rob Leigh, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut, published by Image Comics. And now, it seems, adding Gene Ha to their numbers.

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

