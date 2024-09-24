Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comic Tom 101, massive

ComicTom & Ben Templesmith's Crashdown- Massive December 2024 Solicits

Massive have their December 2024 solicits including Ben Templesmith and Comic Tom 101 hosts Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant's Crashdown.

Article Summary Crashdown TP Vol 01: Earth is dead, humanity's last hope faces a hostile new planet in this thrilling adventure.

Liquid Kill Vol 2 #3: Vigilantes fight evil amid cyberpunk chaos from the creators of It Eats What Feeds It.

Vampiro Rockabilly Apocalypse #3: Desert duels and rock legends in Michael Kingston's electrifying series.

Eye Lie Popeye #5: High-energy Popeye reimagined in a modern, manga-inspired series, revealing the mystery of his lost eye.

Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian have their December 2024 solicits and solicitations, including the collection of Ben Templesmith and the hosts of the Comic Tom 101 YouTube Channel Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant's series Crashdown.

CRASHDOWN TP VOL 01 (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT241026

OCT241027 – CRASHDOWN TP VOL 01 1ST PRINT ED (MR)

(W) Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant, the hosts of the Comic Tom 101 YouTube Channel with over 16,5 million views, team up with legendary horror artist BEN TEMPLESMITH (Co-Creator of "30 Days of Night") for this story of suspense and survival.

The Earth is dead. Humanity's last hope is the distant planet EMPYREAN and the ship full of colonists ready to repopulate our civilization. But what happens when their new home doesn't want them there and it fights back?

Equal parts Lost and Alien, with a Lovecraftian twist, Crashdown delivers a dark vision of our world's final days.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR A IUMAZARK (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT241029

OCT241030 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR B ICHIBA (MR)

OCT241031 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR C PRATHER (MR)

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A / CA) Gabriel Iumazark

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

In this issue, when Kai loses contact with Lucero, she pushes forward to find answers. Meanwhile, Mathias and Jake must escape a burning cabin by diving into the unknown – the underground levels of the hotel.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 5) CVR A PEGASO (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT241032

OCT241033 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 5) CVR B NAPALM (MR)

OCT241034 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 5) CVR C CORDOVA MAGNAY

(W) Michael Kingston (A) El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm (CA) Pegaso

Featuring a stunning painted cover by the legendary Mexican comic cover artist Pegaso (Tinieblas: El Hijo de la Noche, Kalimán, John Carter: Warlord of Mars).

Every guitarist knows his name. His performances are the stuff of legend. He's played all over the world, but his face has never graced a single concert poster. He's never advertised. He just…appears!

It's an all-action duel in the desert! The Bonneville is out of commission and our heroes are pinned down by The Bad Habit…and the blazing desert sun! Can Estrella and Everitt hold off the shotgun-wielding Sisters of Mercy? Can Vamp survive an all-out war against Abaddon…the Black Queen of the Abyss?

And what role does The Monster Cop and his film school dropout nephew have to play in all of this?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

RAMGOD #6 (OF 6) CVR A MANHANINI (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT241035

OCT241036 – RAMGOD #6 (OF 6) CVR B LE FUR (MR)

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Caanan White, Ren Spiller, Marco Locati (CA) Mateus Manhanni

Brazilian illustrator and cover artist, Mateus Manhanini, has provided cover art for publishers including DC, Marvel, BOOM!, Dark Horse, Wizards of the Coast, Penguin Random House, and more!

All things come to head in this epic final chapter. As the Barracudas prepare for their championship rematch against the Ragers, they must also pull off their most high stakes heist of the season. With Malcolm being thrust into the role of interim Chief Engineer, he is now unknowingly tied to his favorite team's fate both in the arena and outside of it. The stakes escalate as Clint wrestles with a life-altering decision that could determine his son's future as well as his own. The moment has come and Clint must finally make a choice. Will he do right by his son and listen to his conscience, or will he fully embrace his dark side and never look back?

RAMGOD feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SELECT EXCLUSIVE TMNT MUTANT NATION #1 (SIGNED)

MASSIVE SELECT

OCT241028

(W) Erik Burnham, Tom Waltz (A) Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco (CA) Michael Calero

Massive Select has collaborated with IDW Publishing, for the first time, to release this exclusive cover of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation #1. This four-piece connecting cover is a tribute to Jim Lee's legendary X-Men #1 connecting cover. The new offering is illustrated by Massive co-founder and artist Michael Calero (American Psycho, Quested, Alpha Betas)

This signed offering of the cover set, all printed on the debut issue of the new IDW series, is limited to 300 bundles.

New ongoing series! Part 1 of the Raphael flashback adventure arc "Attack on Area 51"! After the events of "The Armageddon Game," the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles found themselves at a crossroads, attempting to keep their family united while individually feeling the need to break away and explore life in a world that knows about mutants.

To clear his head, Raphael jumps on his motorcycle and heads west on a solo road trip with the wind at his back and no destination in mind…until a dormant enemy out for revenge on the Turtles engineers a dangerous detour to Area 51. When Raphael is held hostage with some unexpected old friends, his soul-searching quest mutates into a crisis as he brawls in the desert to keep the E.P.F.'s cache of coveted technology out of the wrong hands.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

EYE LIE POPEYE #5 (OF 5) CVR A WILLIAMS

MASSIVE

OCT241037

OCT241038 – EYE LIE POPEYE #5 (OF 5) CVR B WILLIAMS

OCT241039 – EYE LIE POPEYE #5 (OF 5) CVR C TBA

OCT241040 – EYE LIE POPEYE #5 (OF 5) CVR D TBA

(W) Marcus Williams (A) Rodney Velchez (A / CA) Marcus Williams

The action continues in the epic conclusion of the series that was the talk of this year's Free Comic Book Day event! Cover art by series creator Marcus Williams, who has also worked with Marvel Comics, BOOM! Studios, Image Comics, DC Comics, and others.

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, is reimagined for the modern age in this high-energy, manga-infused comic series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). This epic new miniseries explores the century-old mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident?

The stage is set for the ultimate confrontation between Popeye and the enigmatic Source Being that has relentlessly pursued him. But just when Team Popeye thought things couldn't get worse, Swee'Pea is kidnapped by another bounty hunter, throwing their plans into chaos. With time running out and tough decisions on the horizon, Popeye and his crew must pull together like never before to save Swee'Pea and face the greatest challenge of their lives. Will they emerge victorious, or will this be the end of the line for our favorite sailor? The clock is ticking, and every second counts in this thrilling conclusion to the series.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

CROW DEAD TIME #3 (OF 3) CVR A FRENDA (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT241929

OCT241930 – CROW DEAD TIME #3 (OF 3) CVR B BRAO (MR)

OCT241931 – CROW DEAD TIME #3 (OF 3) CVR C BAYLISS (MR)

(W) James O'Barr, John Wagner (A) Alex Maleev (CA) Bruno Frenda

To start of Sumerian's "Year of The Crow", The Crow: Dead Time is returning to print in comic book format for the first time since 1996.

PART THREE: No Mercy

A Native American farmer named Joshua and his Caucasian wife were slaughtered by Confederate soldiers shortly after the Civil War ended. Joshua receives a chance at retribution when he is reborn into the modern day where similarly, the soldiers are reborn as a drug dealing motorcycle gang. After the events of issue two, Joshua has a brief moment of sympathy. But McCoull and his crew won't get the same sympathy once he gets his hands on them. Joshua will have to hurry as now the police are hot on his tail and Rosann Rocca is in danger…

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

EYE LIE POPEYE #1 (OF 5) CALERO HOMAGE FAUX LEATHER VARIANT

MASSIVE SELECT

OCT241047

(W) Marcus Williams (A) Marcus Williams (CA) Michael Calero

Michael Calero (Quested, Alpha Betas, American Psycho) brings this special homage variant to the world of the classic comic hero in this unique leather cover treatment from Massive Select!

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, makes his return to comic shops this May. The century old comic strip and legendary cartoon character is reimagined for the modern age, in this brand new series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). Popeye: Eye Lie Popeye reimagines the pop culture staple in a high-energy, manga-inspired monthly comic series that explores Popeye's past and finally reveals the century-long mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? The truth finally comes out as an old enemy from the sea returns to face off against the legendary Sailor Man.

With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like One Piece and Dragon Ball, Eye Lie Popeye will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!