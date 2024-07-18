Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Batman #153, DC All-In

Commander Star Comes To Gotham In Batman #153 & #154 For DC All-In

Commander Star Comes To Gotham In Batman #153 & #154 For DC All-In

Article Summary Batman goes bi-weekly in Oct with issues #153 & #154 featuring Commander Star.

Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín take on Detective Comics #1090 with a gripping new arc.

Action Comics turns weekly in Oct, unveiling "Death of the Phantom Zone".

Wonder Woman, Superman, and Green Arrow face pivotal changes and adventures.

Well, that was quite the Rich Twitch! The last couple of days has seen Bleeding Cool post all manner of leaks and rumours regarding DC All In and Absolute DC Comics, and today that meant a lot from the upcoming DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations. So DC Comics does what DC Comics does best and has released a bunch of semi-solicits and official not-scanned in artwork. Including the news that Batman will be going twice-weekly for October with Batman #153 and Batman #154.

Batman #153-154

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Artwork by Jorge Jiménez, and Carmine Di Giandomenico

A new story arc, "The Dying City," featuring an unexpected turn from the Riddler, a mysterious new Super Hero named Commander Star, and the shocking murder of one of Gotham City's greatest citizens as Batman ships twice monthly in October.

Detective Comics #1090 (October 23) – Following "Gotham Nocturne," another of DC's most historic titles gets a new creative team in the form of superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín, and a new story arc, "Mercy of the Father." Years after the tragic murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne, a ghost from Gotham City's past has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Alley. This story will result in major changes for the Dark Knight, and things may never be the same again.

Action Comics #1070-1073 (October 9, 16, 23, 30) – Another one of DC's foundational titles goes weekly beginning in October! "Death of the Phantom Zone" spins directly out of Absolute Power and Batman/Superman: World's Finest, as writer Mark Waid and artist Clayton Henry plunge Superman into the Phantom Zone to prevent an otherworldly horror from laying waste to Metropolis. And in the second story, "Supergirl: Universe End," Eisner Award winner and Zatanna: Bring Down the House writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Skylar Patridge take Supergirl to the farthest reaches of space in pursuit of a mysterious threat only she can handle.

Superman #19 (October 23) – Superstar artist Dan Mora joins Joshua Williamson in a new story arc spinning out of Absolute Power. One of Superman's most lethal enemies returns as the Man of Steel and Superwoman (Lois Lane) deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday, but how long will Lois's newfound powers last? And as if Doomsday isn't trouble enough, another one of Superman's greatest enemies lurks in the shadows: the Time Trapper.

Wonder Woman #14 (October 16) – Courtesy of Tom King and Daniel Sampere, the tide is turning in Wonder Woman's battle against the Sovereign as Steve Trevor takes matters into his own hands, with deadly consequences. But Steve's end could be the beginning of Diana's greatest adventure yet—motherhood!

Green Arrow #350 (October 23) – This oversize anniversary issue features legacy numbering as writer Joshua Williamson closes out his acclaimed run on DC's Emerald Archer. Oliver Queen faces the aftermath of his actions in Absolute Power, having done the unthinkable to protect his loved ones, and the ramifications of his involvement may have gone too far for his family and friends to forgive. This can't-miss issue also debuts the opening chapter of Green Arrow's next adventure, from the new creative team of writer Chris Condon (The Enfield Gang Massacre, That Texas Blood) and artist Montos (Green Lantern: War Journal).

Oh and Mikel Janin has dropped some of his Detective Comics artwork on social media as well…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!