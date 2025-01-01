Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #156, chip zdarsky

Commander Star Revealed in Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky & Tony Daniel

Commander Star Revealed in Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S. Daniel published today by DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover Commander Star's dramatic debut in Gotham in Batman #156 by Zdarsky & Daniel.

The Riddler drops subtle clues to Batman about Commander Star's secret identity.

Gotham is gripped by anti-communist protests led by the enigmatic vigilante.

KGBeast's backstory and recent encounters with Batman are explored.

Commander Star arrived on the streets in Gotham for DC All-In, a vigilante taking direct, affirmative and deadly action, before organising mobs of protest against Bruce Wayne for… being a communist. So who is the man behind the mask? The Riddler gives Batman one or two clues.

The lady doth protest too much about all the communists running around – and running – Gotham. almost as if he had a particular bent in that direction, something to prove, possibly to himself. always good to blame others for something that you are party to, to try and avoid fingers being pointed in your direction…

KGBeast, or Anatoli Knyazev, was created by Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo, in Batman #417 in 1988 as a Batman antagonist, trained as an assassin by "The Hammer", a top secret cell of the KGB. In addition to being the master of several martial arts, his strength is cybernetically enhanced, and he also masters the use of every known deadly weapon. At the time of his first appearance, he is rumoured to have killed at least 200 people. It has ticked up considerably since then. He was played by David Nykl on the TV show Arrow and by Callan Mulvey in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Recently, Bane hired KGBeast to assassinate Nightwing. Tracked by Batman, he breaks KGBeast's neck and leaves him in the snow to die. However, he is found and makes it out. And may now have a slight chip on his shoulder…

BATMAN #156 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE RIDDLER'S PLANS FINALLY REVEALED! The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer–and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma's plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don't miss the thrilling penultimate issue of "The Dying City"! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/1/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!