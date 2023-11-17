Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, doctor who, fcbd, february 2024, Rebel Moon, Solicits

Conan, Doctor Who & Rebel Moon in Titan Comics February 2024 Solicits

Savage Sword Of Conan in Titan Comics' February 2024 solicits, as well as a Conan event, 15th Doctor Who and more Zack Snyder Rebel Moon

Article Summary New Savage Sword Of Conan series and Conan event kick-off Titan Comics' February 2024 slate.

15th Doctor Who series debuts alongside exclusive Rebel Moon story by Snyder and Visaggio.

Limited edition Conan Barbarian virgin cover pack set to release with only 1500 copies.

Additional releases include Dark Souls, Life Is Strange continuations and a Godzilla coloring book.

John Arcudi, Patch Zircher, Jim Zub, Max Von Fafner and Patch Zircher launch a new Savage Sword Of Conan series from Titan Comics in their February 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the Battle Of The Black Stone Conan event by Jim Zub and Jonas Scharf launching for Free Comic Book Day. Which also includes the new Fifteenth Doctor Who series by Dan Watters, and more Rebel Moon from Magdalene Visaggio, Zack Snyder and Clark Bint.

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #1 (OF 6) CVR A JUSKO

TITAN COMICS

DEC230822

DEC230823 – SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #1 (OF 6) CVR B ZAFFINO

DEC230824 – SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #1 (OF 6) CVR C VON FAFNER

(W) John Arcudi, Patch Zircher, Jim Zub (A) Max Von Fafner, Patch Zircher (CA) Joe Jusko

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN IS BACK from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics!

Featuring a new CONAN epic from John Arcudi and Max Von Fafner, the rousing return of SOLOMON KANE written and drawn by Patch Zircher, an electric prose story from Jim Zub, spectacular art pin-ups, and more, the SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN Issue #1 heralds a new era of adrenaline-fueled adventure.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN PATCH ZIRCHER VIRGIN #5-8 PACK

TITAN COMICS

DEC230825

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite (CA) Patch Zircher

From popular comic artists, Patch Zircher Collects issue #5-8 virgin variants by PATCH ZIRCHER – EXCLUSIVE to this pack! ONLY 1500 COPIES AVAILABLE!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

CONAN BARBARIAN #8 CVR A IZIENICKI (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230826

DEC230827 – CONAN BARBARIAN #8 CVR B ZIRCHER (MR)

DEC230828 – CONAN BARBARIAN #8 CVR C BROADMORE (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite (CA) Ashley Izienicki

WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE…

After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

FCBD 2024 CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACK STONE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230039

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Roberto De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, a nightmare of events glimpsed beneath dark waters of the past. The unspeakable evil foretold by THULSA DOOM looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it…and it will take more than a Barbarian-King to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE, an epic new CONAN EVENT from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, begins HERE, from Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and red hot artist Jonas Scharf (Dark X-Men, Basilisk) with a cover by fan favorite Rob de la Torre (Conan the Barbarian)!

The new Age of High Adventure launched to high acclaim and record sales in 2023 and continues stronger than ever in 2024. Do not miss it!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

FCBD 2024 DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR

TITAN COMICS

DEC230040

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) TBD

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a new comic book adventure!

With his courageous companion, Ruby, the Doctor is back in the TARDIS for a whole new era of time-traveling tales. But fearsome foes await…

Landing ahead of the Fifteenth Doctor's debut comic series!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #2 (OF 4) CVR A WARREN JOHNSON

TITAN COMICS

DEC230829

DEC230830 – REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #2 (OF 4) CVR B TOMASELLI (MR)

DEC230831 – REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #2 (OF 4) CVR C MILONOGIANNIS (MR

DEC230832 – REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #2 (OF 4) CVR D CAFARO (MR)

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #2 (OF 4) CVR A KNOTT (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230833

DEC230834 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #2 (OF 4) CVR B WORM (MR)

DEC230835 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #2 (OF 4) CVR C QUAH WRAP (MR)

(W) George Maan (A) Maan House (CA) The Knott

FALLEN DECAYING WORLD OF DARK SOULS WITH AN ALL-NEW TITAN COMICS SERIES!

The mighty king USTRAD OF UTHREL linked the flame, after his servant Herad failed and was consumed by the fire, reduced to ashes. Now, the time has come to link the fire again, but Ustrad now refuses to do his duty to his kingdom. HERAD, resurrected as unkindled, returns to unite three mighty warriors to venture into the WILLOW KING'S domain, and do what needs to be done.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #3 (OF 7) CVR A JEEHYUNG (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230836

DEC230837 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #3 (OF 7) CVR B JEEHYUNG (MR)

DEC230838 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #3 (OF 7) CVR C JEEHYUNG CONCEPT ART

(W) Jee-Hyung Lee (A) Nabetse Zitro (A / CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida.

A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL…FOREVER.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #3 (OF 4) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230839

DEC230840 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #3 (OF 4) CVR B THOROGOOD (MR)

DEC230841 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #3 (OF 4) CVR C CHANG (MR)

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A) Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo (CA) Luana Vecchio

From the world of LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS! Alex and Steph, traveling the States with their band, found another lost soul at the side of the road: Lily, a girl with the ability to take away the memories of others.

Now, as Alex, Steph, and Lily delve deep to restore the many lives Lily has touched with her power, Lily at last has the clarity to unpick a memory that's all her own. But when they arrive on her father's doorstep, after years of separation, will Lily discover a truth that was better left buried – or find the family she had suppressed?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #3 (OF 10) CVR A BROWN

TITAN COMICS

DEC230842

DEC230843 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #3 (OF 10) CVR B BUISAN

DEC230844 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #3 (OF 10) CVR C GLASS

(W) Joe Rechthman (A / CA) Reilly Brown

This series begins as a seemingly unconnected series of MAGICAL TALES ABOUT POWERFUL WIZARDS, gradually merging into a LEGENDARY SAGA.

Who is CHRONOMANCER GEORGE OF DREAMS and what is he trying to tell the reader? Visions of the past, premonitions of the future – or something far more sinister that THREATENS THE VERY FABRIC OF THE RUNIVERSE ITSELF?!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

BLITMAP #4 (OF 6) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230845

(W) Jack Timmer (A) Matias Basla

A THRILLING NEW SCI-FI SERIES SET IN A BREATHTAKING SOLARPUNK METROPOLIS! SET IN THE DIGITAL WORLD OF BLITMAP!

Fizz and Cici find themselves alone in the heart of Logos territory. Liz is forced to choose between her newfound friends and her duty to her family, all while the Elder's plans are set in motion. Meanwhile, Mira and Kitt help Hawk track down his long-lost sister, a quest that leads them to a new type of danger.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #10 (OF 12) CVR A MANDRAKE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230846

DEC230847 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #10 (OF 12) CVR B GUINALDO (MR)

DEC230848 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #10 (OF 12) CVR C MEAD (MR)

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Tom Mandrake

Ash continues her mission to assassinate the reclusive NIANDER WALLACE, turning to the one person she believes can help her gain access to him, CAL MOREAUX, the first Blade Runner, now a powerful underworld figure. Meanwhile, LUV and the Replicant clone of Ash methodically pursue their own manhunt to eliminate Ash and capture Cleo and Isobel…

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

THREE EXORCISM SIBLINGS GN VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

DEC230849

(W) Shinta Harekawa (A / CA) Shinta Harekawa

A YOUNG WARRIOR MUST STAND ALONE TO PROTECT HIS BROTHERS FROM THE DEMONIC TENGU…

In a lonely mountain home, a young warrior tends to his family shrine, all while warding off EVIL SPIRITS intent on feasting upon humans. Though one cannot fight monsters without coming to understand them, he must tread carefully when attempting to wield their power!

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

POETRY OF RAN GN VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

DEC230850

(W) Yusuke Osawa (A / CA) Yusuke Osawa

PERFECT FOR FANS OF ROMANCE, POETRY, AND ACTION!

The epic conclusion, as Torue a young bard, records the exploit of the untouchable monster hunter Ran – a young man who absorbs the evil he destroys into himself to prevent it from leaking out into the world…

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

WITCH OF THISTLE CASTLE GN VOL 03 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230851

(W) John Tarachine (A / CA) John Tarachine

Marie and Theo return to Edinburgh. Theo must learn to bend spirits to his will, even as the school is attacked by a wizard seeking dark powers. Perfect for fans of romance, slice of life, and magical schools!

After the excitement of Paris, Theo and Marie return to Edinburgh to train his powers once more, learning how to bargain and control spirits! But all is not well in the ancient Scottish city, as a wizard comes to destroy the school, leaving only those with the 'the blood of righteous indignation' alive…

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230852

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

Detective Ichijo cares for nothing more in the world that his sister Karine: the victim of a terrible crime, that left her heart broken. Years ago, seven girls were kidnapped but only Karina survived… the perpetrator Yukina Tsugami was locked away… but little does Ichijo and Kuuga know that she is in fact the legendary Agito.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

TENGEN HERO WARS GN VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

DEC230856

(W) Yasu Hiromoto (A / CA) Yasu Hiromoto

THE HISTORICAL HEROES CONTINUE TO BATTLE FOR DOMINANCE IN THIS ALL NEW VOLUME!

History obsessed high schooler Oda Nobunaga and his young sister encounter the legendary SPARTACUS AND WILLIAM TELL, in this manga perfect for fans of action and history!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

GODZILLA OFFICIAL COLORING BOOK SC

TITAN BOOKS

DEC230857

Rampage across the globe with the 'King of the Monsters' in this official Godzilla colouring book, featuring original and comic book artwork.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

ART OF HIGH ON LIFE HC

TITAN BOOKS

DEC230858

Explore the hilarious, surreal, anarchic alien worlds of High on Life in this stunning compendium of concept art, final designs, storyboards, and exclusive commentary.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!