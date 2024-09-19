Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Battle Of The Black Stone, conan

Conan The Barbarian's December 2024 Solicits From Titan Comics

Breaking out Conan The Barbarian from Titan Comics' December 2024 solicits which will probably drop tomorrow.

Article Summary Conan The Barbarian #18 features Conan and Bêlit facing thieves and Stygian agents on January 8, 2025.

The Savage Sword of Conan #6 concludes its first year with Jason Aaron's King Conan epic on December 11, 2024.

Conan: Battle of the Black Stone #4 concludes the event with a dark mission on December 4, 2024.

The Savage Sword of Conan Omnibus Vol. 5 collects issues #61-72 with tales of monsters, tiger-riding warriors, and deadly mazes.

CONAN: THE BARBARIAN #18 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Danica Brine

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale January 8, 2025

CONAN THE CIMMERIAN and BÊLIT, PIRATE QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god.

COVER A: DARICK ROBERTSON

COVER B: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER C: JONATHAN LAU

COVER D: ANDREW MCCLEAN

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #6 (ONGOING)

(W) Jason Aaron, Michael Downs, Matthew John

(A) Geof Isherwood, Piotr Kowalski

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

B&W, 64pp, $6.99, On Sale December 11, 2024

Featuring the conclusion of JASON AARON'S and GEOF ISHERWOOD'S KING CONAN epic two-part comic, a haunting DARK AGNES tale from writer MICHAEL DOWNS and artist PIOTR KOWALSKI, a chilling Conan prose story from MATTHEW JOHN, titanic covers from ALEX HORLEY and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, a slew of astounding art pin-ups, and more – Issue #6 closes out the first year of THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN with a bloody bang!

COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: ALEX HORLEY

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Jonas Scharf

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale December 4, 2024

CONAN OF CIMMERIA IS HAUNTED BY SHADOWS, LIVING NIGHTMARES CONNECTED TO A MYSTERIOUS EYE SYMBOL ETCHED IN BLACK STONE.

An unspeakable evil looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it… and it will take more than a lone barbarian to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

COVER A: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER B: ANDY BELANGER

COVER C: MIKE DEODATO

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE #1-4 PACK

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Jonas Scharf

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 5*32pp, $19.99, On Sale January 29, 2025

COLLECTS #1-4 OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE – THE EPIC NEW CONAN EVENT FROM HEROIC SIGNATURES AND TITAN COMICS. FEATURES A BONUS #1 GERARDO ZAFFINO COPIC VARIANT – EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK! LIMITED TO 750 COPIES!

ISSUE #1 COVER: GERARDO ZAFFINO

ISSUE #2 COVER: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

ISSUE #3 COVER: LIAM SHARP

ISSUE #4 COVER: THOMAS NACHLIK

BONUS ISSUE #1 COPIC VARIANT BY GERARDO ZAFFINO

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 5

(W) Michael Fleisher,

Roy Thomas and Bruce Jones

(A) John Buscema, Ernie Colon

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 768pp, $125.00, On Sale April 2, 2025

FOR FANS OF THE GREATEST LITERARY WARRIOR OF ALL TIMES! To topple a decadent royal, Conan must brave a moat of blood filled with gruesome monsters. The barbarian survives a ship capsizing in storm- tossed seas, only to awaken on the shores of an island filled with beautiful but deadly tiger-riding women warriors! Then, sadistic King Razak lures Conan into a death-filled maze.

Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #61-72.

REGULAR: JOE JUSKO

DIRECT MARKET: JOE CHIODO

