Conan's New Comic, The Frost Giant's Daughter in December From Ablaze

Marvel is launching a new officially licenced comic book, King-Size Conan, in December. While Ablaze continues to publish Conan comic books as a result of public domain law, calling the series The Cimmerian, and reprinting Conan comic books published in Italy. And now with Peach Momoko covering their new series based on the Robert E Howard Conan novel and adapted by Robin Recht, The Frost Giant's Daughter.

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 CVR A PEACH MOMOKO (MR)

OCT200976

(W) Robert E. Howard, Robin Recht (A) Robin Recht (CA) Peach Momoko

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life UNCENSORED! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!

The only survivor of a ferocious battle, Conan sits in the midst of a bloodstained snow field. When the fight is over, the Cimmerian suddenly finds himself overcome with deep weariness and disgust. Until the moment he meets a redheaded woman of supernatural beauty, blinding like the glow of the sun on the snow. Moved by a burning desire, Conan decides to follow her but finds himself caught in a trap, attacked by two titans. In his ardor, he was not suspicious…he did not imagine for a second that his bride was none other than Ymir's own daughter: the frost-giant!

A mythical tale both in both form and substance, The Frost-Giant's Daughter is masterfully adapted by Robin Recht, who manages to capture the essence of this whirlwind tale of violent desire…a true love trap in which the force of will of the Cimmerian is put to the test. As a bonus, also includes Robert E. Howard prose story from Weird Tales!

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 CVR B YOON (MR)

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 CVR C ANACLETO (MR)

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 CVR D RECHT (MR)

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 CVR E CASA (MR)

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 BLANK COVER (MR)

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 10 COPY MOMOKO VIRGIN INC

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 20 COPY MOMOKE B&W INCV (

CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #1 30 COPY NEGATIVE MOMOKO I

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #2 CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

OCT200985

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Davide Goy (A) Gabriele Bagnoli, Pere Perez, Federica Salfo (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

In Un/Sacred Vol 2, Mirka invites you once again into the world of Angelina and Damiano…and Eden, the new arrival in the family!

In issue 2, Part 2 of "In the Name of the Father", the family goes on a road trip to visit Angelina's deceased dad's villa. Along the way, they end up meeting her father's crazy old butler Teresio-still watching over the place-and getting sent on a wild treasure hunt! (or is it more like a wild goose chase?)

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #2 CVR B ZHOU (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #2 CVR C CHATZOUDIS (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #2 CVR D BAGNOLI (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #2 10 COPY ANDOLFO VIRGIN INCV

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #2 20 COPY NEGATIVE ANDOLFO IN

KIDZ HC VOL 01 (MR)

OCT200991

(W) Aurelien Ducoudray (A/CA) Jocelyn Joret

These KIDZ are foul mouthed, raising hell and doing battle with the living dead!

It's been three months since a terrible epidemic turned the population into zombies hungry for fresh meat. Only after devouring almost all of humanity, the undead themselves begin to wither and fall from famine… Somewhere in a suburban town, Ben, 10 years old and still traumatized by the death of his parents, forms with his friends the last bastion of humanity. And between hunting zombie survivors, expeditions to amass food, toys and comics-all filmed by the aptly named Spielberg-life flows rather peacefully in their world.

Until something worse than a nuclear disaster or the 4 flashing red rings of death on an Xbox 360 hits their small community: two girls! Accustomed to chilling by the pool, eating chocolate bars and playing video games… how will the boys react to Polly's bizarre new customs and little sister Sue?

AurÃ©lien Ducoudray and Jocelyn Joret bring you the zombie apocalypse from a kid's point-of-view in this pop culture mash up. KIDZ is Stranger Things meets Zombieland on a Gorillaz soundtrack!

The collected edition of KIDZ includes a bonus section with cover art and sketchbook section along other behind-the-scenes info and material!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $24.99

CAGASTER GN VOL 06

OCT200992

(W) Kachou Hashimoto (A/CA) Kachou Hashimoto

As Hadi and Mario continue to fight at E-05, Aisha guides the refugees out of the city. But they find themselves soon surrounded by tanks of the coalition army…with a surprising character leading them. And in the cage, Acht and Kidow clash in battle. And Ilie manages to get close to her mother, but things do not go as planned… What will be the final outcome of each other's fights? Includes two complete bonus stories!

Cagaster is a thrilling shonen adventure into a strange apocalyptic universe, somewhere between Mad Max and Attack on Titan. It has been adapted into an Anime series called Cagaster of an Insect Cage by Gonzo Animation, streaming now on Netflix!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $12.99