Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool And Wolverine, taylor swift, wolverine

Confirmed: Taylor Swift Is In Deadpool And Wolverine (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool can indeed confirm that Taylor Swift is in Deadpool And Wolverine. Which Deadpool And Wolverine? That's a different matter.

Bleeding Cool can indeed confirm that Taylor Swift is in Deadpool And Wolverine. That is as long as you mean the comic book Deadpool And Wolverine: WWIII #3 by Joe Kelly and Adam Kubert, published today by Marvel Comics. That was what you assumed, right? Right, good. And by "in", I naturally mean her name is mentioned.

There you go. Will that do? Look, you call it clickbait if you like, but San Diego Comic-Con is kicking off today, and I'm trying to bring the discussion back to, you know, actual comics. And there is not one but two Deadpool And Wolverine comics out today, with the Weapon X-Traction Multiverse trip in the back of Captain America #11 by Ryan North and Javier Garron.

As Deadpool and Wolverine get thrown across a multiverse that's even more fanserving than whatever movie is about to come out.

However, the main Deadpool And Wolverine: WWIII book is also all about the multiverse, in its own fascinating and even more revolting fashion, courtesy of Hostess Fruit Pies and just a little nod to Sausage Party.

Two Deadpool And Wolverine comics, both out today, both throwing the characters into multiversal versions of each other, but only one mentioning Taylor Swift.



But only one of them literally features Deadpool and Wolverine in which… well…

…Deadpool grows out of Wolverine's butt.

To be fair there's even weirder stuff about this comic on the newsletters. As for the film? Well, I'm seeing it tonight. So who knows?

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE WWIII #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240632

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Adam Kubert

WADE AND LOGAN'S ALL-OUT WAR CONCLUDES!

WWIII has emerged. WOLVERINE is tested beyond his limits. DEADPOOL is…no more?! Discover how this drastic showdown figures into the DELTA's plans. And with THOSE WHO WATCH counting on unending bloodshed, whose will be the last blood to spill? The epic finale to the Deadpool and Wolverine doubleheader that'll be the talk of the summer! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240809

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Jesus Saiz (CA) Taurin Clarke

Steve Rogers finds the last change agent, someone who can change the direction of the world forever…by dying. And as Steve wrestles with the morality of his task, a member of his inner circle is moving to betray him… PLUS: PART 2 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!