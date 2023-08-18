Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Corinna Bechko, danny luckert, Space Between

Corinna Bechko & Danny Luckert's The Space Between From Boom Studios

From Corinna Bechko and Danny Luckert comes a new sci-fi conic book series aboard an interstellar generation ship in The Space Between, available November 2023 from Boom Studios.

"On the starbound ark known as the Dodona, the populations of workers live in strictly segregated social castes during the journey that will take multiple generations to complete. But everything changes when a pilot from the upper tier named Revla falls to the lower levels and meets Les. As the two grow closer they learn that they will have to risk everything, not just for themselves, but for the generations to come on the Dodona!"

"Every issue in this limited event series features a brand new pair of protagonists, each facing off against a new generation's trials and tribulations. This sweeping sci-fi epic about love, survival, and liberation will inspire and enthrall fans of The Expanse and Battlestar Galactica."

"THE SPACE BETWEEN #1 features a main cover by Danny Luckert with variants by artists David Mack (Kabuki), and Ariel Olivetti (Cable)."

"I feel incredibly fortunate to be telling this story of romance and revolution with Danny," said Bechko. "Life might be what happens while you're making other plans, but what if those plans were made long before you were even born? I can't wait for folks to enter THE SPACE BETWEEN and find out!"

"I'm so excited for readers to get their hands on this book! Corinna has created a fully fleshed out environment and it's been a real joy to help bring it to life," said Luckert.

"This is such a vast, sweeping epic that transcends science fiction in a lot of ways," said series editor Sophie Philips-Roberts. "Corinna and Danny have really crafted something special and I can't wait for you all to see the story unfold aboard the Dodona!"

The Space Between #1 will be available in comic shops November 1, 2023.

Corinna Bechko is a Hugo and Eisner-nominated New York Times best-selling author. She has worked on titles for DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, Boom and Image Comics, including Star Wars: Legacy, Savage Hulk, Invisible Republic, The Expanse, Avatar: Adapt or Die, and Green Lantern: Earth One. She lives in Los Angeles where she works as a fossil preparatory. Danny Luckert is a comic book illustrator who has worked on such books as Shock Shop, Regression, and The Red Mother. He's originally from New York but currently resides in Columbus, Ohio.

