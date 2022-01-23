Corollary & Buzzard And Bone in Source Point Press April 2022 Solicits

Source Point Press is launching two new series in April 2022, Corollary by Adam Rose and Robert Ahmad, Buzzard & Bone by Nick Philpott and Ryan Gutierrez, and the one-shot 5 Bullets, 6 Men by Todd Black and Alex Garcia. Here's their full April 2022 solicits.

COROLLARY #1 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221699

(W) Adam Rose (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

In a galaxy filled with twin moons, twin suns, and twin planets, everything

comes in twos. Even the people. And if your twin dies … so do you. This is

the way it's always been. So, when Captain Andromeda's twin loses her life

in a far-off military battle, and Captain Andromeda herself DOES NOT die,

needless to say, the universe demands answers. Answers that the Captain is

willing to give … to the highest bidder, of course. This is COROLLARY – a

four-issue bombastic sci-fi romp.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

5 BULLETS 6 MEN ONE SHOT (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221707

(W) Todd Black (CA) Joshua Werner (A / CA) Alex Garcia

A city known for crime, a crime that will shape the city. Five men, all rulers

of the underworld, are dead. Shot in a crowded room, yet no one knows who

did it. A detective must find the truth, and unravel the mystery of the sixth man.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 9.99

BUZZARD AND BONE #1 (OF 4) CVR A GUTIERRREZ (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221708

FEB221709 – BUZZARD AND BONE #1 (OF 4) CVR B GUTIERREZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Nick Philpott (A / CA) Ryan Gutierrez

Attend the tale of the Hangman's Child.

Born in the Tug Fork Valley to the warring magickal families, the Bezoars and

Thistledowns, Berk is the child destined to sway the balance of their feud one

way or another. Lord knows the feud started long ago over a hog and some

infidelity, but now it's become a full-on war. Will Berk, the Child of the Stormed

Rivers, have what it takes to finally end this war? Or will he keep it going on

forever and ever, amen?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RISE OF DRACULA #5 (OF 6) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221700

(W) Rich Davis (A) Puis Calzada (CA) Keyla K. Valerio

All of this has happened before, but it doesn't need to happen again

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLASSIC PULP ROBOTS

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221701

(W) Joshua Werner, VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS

Collected here are vintage tales of the mankind's most terrifying of

creations… ROBOTS! Curated and digitally remastered to their original colors

and quality by Joshua Werner. This is a must-have for fans of science fiction

and classic pulp comics!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4

SHAM COMICS VOL 2 #1 (OF 6) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221702

(W) Tim Fuller (A) VARIOUS

Weird tales of magic and mayhem from the past, present, and future!

Rewritten by Tim Fuller with art by Bob Powell, Wayne Reid, Doug Wildey,

Jack Kirby, and Jay Gee!

Change your point of view with a dose of Sham-a-Rama. Visit a haunted

house with Bozo the Robot. Tour the Fourth Dimension with some

confirmed batchlors. Thrill as Conad the Aryan Barbarian battles a big ol'

spider, and more!

Brought to you by the fine folks at AntiOxydol, the all-natural breakfast/

detergent, Dane Cook's Used Jokes, and Mickey Mantle's Old Balls

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COVER OF DARKNESS #4 CVR A HIBLEN (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221703

FEB221704 – COVER OF DARKNESS #4 CVR B MCDANIEL (MR) – 3.99

(W) George Michail, Chris Cam (A / CA) MJ Hiblen

The love child of a pirate and a mermaid, Finn Merman escapes Poseidon's

wrath and starts a new life in the Caspian Sea. Candra visits a fortune teller on

her quest to find the children

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD ON SUNSET #5 (OF 5) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221705

(W) Mark D'Anna (A / CA) Arjuna Susini

The truth behind Siegel's murder is revealed, and it's more disturbing than Braddock had

imagined. Beverly and Johnny killed Siegel and they set up Braddock to take the fall for it.

Braddock, however, refuses to accept that Beverly would frame him. Intent on proving that

Lombardo was the mastermind behind the murder, Braddock confronts him and tries to kill him.

But Lombardo flees and Braddock is left to face the possibility that he has been betrayed by the

woman he loved.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2044

SRP: 3.99

IN HIS OWN IMAGE #3 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB221706

(W) Gabriele Schiavoni (A / CA) Gabriele Schiavoni

An unexpected showdown will show us how the events of all the characters were

actually connected from the beginning by a premeditated plan. This last chapter of

the story leads us to discover the violent nature of the human being, which is

inevitably reflected on intelligent artificial beings made in our own image

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits