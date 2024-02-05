Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: fire and ice, jli, Kooey Kooey Kooey

Could Fire & Ice Start A Brand New Justice League? (Spoilers)

Once upon a time, there was a comic called the Justice League, created by Keith Giffen and JM DeMatteis with Kevin Maguire. Is it coming back?

Article Summary Exploring the light-hearted Justice League International comics' impact on today's DC universe.

Speculation of a new Justice League forming from references in recent DC comics issues.

Overview of current storylines hinting at a new base for DC heroes, including Fire and Ice.

Details on upcoming DC Comics issues featuring pivotal changes for characters and settings.

Once upon a time, in the aftermath of the Crisis On Infinite Earths there was a comic called the Justice League. Renamed Justice League International before it split into two books, Justice League America and Justice League Europe, it was the first DC proper superhero comic book I really enjoyed. Created by Keith Giffen and JM DeMatteis with Kevin Maguire, it was a light hearted semi-satirical sitcom look at the superhero genre using one of the biggest brand names that DC had. Eventually a more traditional League returned, but the JLI era never went away, echoed throughout the use of characters such a Booster Gold and Blue Beetle, Guy Gardner, Elongated Man and Fire and Ice going forward, as well as the occasional limited series revival of the concept. Including tomorrow's How To Lose A Guy Gardner In Ten Days one-shot.

But now that James Gunn has said that it will have a large influence on Superman Legacy and others, is there a chance that DC Comics may as well, as the Justice League or the Justice Gang?

Tomorrow's Fire And Ice: Welcome To Smallville #6 has Fire interested in reviving the concept of Kooey Kooey Kooey. A sentient island introduced in the JLI era, long before House Of X, it was the location for Blue Beetle's and Booster Gold's casino Club JLI, and secret lair of the Extremists, and burial place for Justice League Europe member, the Silver Sorceress. It was later thought to be destroyed by alien invaders. Will Fire be bringing us a Newy Kooey Kooey Kooey? And a new Justice League to go along with it?

We haven't had a Justice League at DC Comics for some time now. Their deaths in Justice League #75 set up Dark Crisis and the rise of Titans. And even though the deaths were swiftly reversed, the League was not reformed. DC teased that they would be bringing back a new Justice League at the end of last year, but it didn't happen. Might this be a tease for something new?

It beats Zod's plans in Kneel Before Zod #2 with a New Kandor that looks more like a New Legion Of Doom…

While Billy Batson has gone and destroyed his own family home in Shazam #8… and his own family, it seems.

While Poison Ivy #19 sees her setting up in a new space. Even if Doctor Strange might get first dibs. Everyone needs a place they call home. Especially as the Justice League's old place is part of the brand new order…

Fire And Ice #6, Kneel Before Zod #2, Poison Ivy #19, Shazam #8 and DC's How To Lose A Guy Gardner In Ten Days are all published by DC Comics tomorrow.

FIRE & ICE WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #6 (OF 6) CVR A TERRY DODSON

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Terry Dodson

It's all-out chaos in this action-packed finale, and the hits are coming from all sides! Fire and Ice's pasts have come back to bite them (literally!) and the fate of Smallville itself hangs in the balance! Will the power of their friendship and superheroic prowess be enough to rally locals and villains alike in an effort to save the Superman's hometown? Or are there some messes that are simply too disastrous to ever clean up? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #2 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Joe Casey (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

The cosmic tragedy of the House of Zod continues, as New Kandor's first nuclear family truly goes nuclear! With his newly christened homeworld a prime target for alien invasion, General Zod is forced to mine the darkest depths of his own soul in order to defend it. It's madness and mayhem on a galactic scale brought to you by the star-crossed team of Casey and McDaid!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

SHAZAM #8 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Dan Mora

The Captain's side deal with Solomon is proving to be more curse than blessing! Will even his newfound levels of wisdom help him stop the alien dinosaur invaders called The Auditors from unleashing planetary chaos? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

POISON IVY #19 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

A STORY DECADES IN THE MAKING! Long has her tale been told by others, but witness for the first time–in intimate detail–the one true secret origin of Poison Ivy, as revealed by the viridescent villainess herself. The GLAAD Media Award-winning team of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara reunites to tell this heartbreaking and historic origin story as only they can.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

DCS HOW TO LOSE A GUY GARDNER IN 10 DAYS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A AMANDA CONNER

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner

Written by Marguerite Sauvage, Dennis Hopeless, Aaron Waltke, Brendan Hay, George Mann, Danny Lore, Alex Galer, and Others Art by Marguerite Sauvage, Ivan Shavrin, M.l. Sanapo, Baldemar Rivas, Ted Brandt & Ro Stein, Leonardo Rodrigues, and Others Romance is rarely a simple affair–love is almost always followed by some sort of conflict. Whether you're Plastic Man twisting yourself into knots trying to please someone, or the Flash traveling back in time to make a catastrophic 50 first dates perfect, or even a lonely robot who just can't seem to find love unless it's mail from a computer screen, like Red Tornado, love actually is…a pain in the 27 dresses. So in the grand tradition of these dating conundrums a la rom-coms of the '90s and '00s, we are proud to present eight new stories about love and trying to find it in this zany world.

Guy Gardner in "How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days" by Kenny Porter and Nick Robles

Constantine in "Never Been Kissed" by Alex Galer and Derek Charm

Red Tornado in "Robots are Red, Androids are Blue" by Aaron J. Waltke and Ivan Shavrin

Plastic Man in "Love's a Stretch" by Dennis Hopeless and Baldemar Rivas

Booster Gold in "Golden Pairs" by Danny Lore, Ted Brandt & Ro Stein

Wonder Woman in "Say Yes to the Mess" by Brendan Hay and ML Sanapo

The Flash in "Too Many Dates" by Marguerite Sauvage

Nightwing and Batgirl in "Date Night" by George Mann and Leonardo Rodrigues

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!