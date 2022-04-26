How The Justice League Die In The Death Of The Justice League #75

He may have been renamed The Emerald Knight in the recent Green Lantern run, but John Stewart remains the Green Lantern in in Justice League #75 out today for The Death Of The Justice League. Which features, no surprise, the death of the Justice League. All but one of them. No more gossip needed.

But even with his new powers, summoning the powers of all possible Justice Leaguers he can imagine all at once…

…there's only so much one can do when up against universal powers controlling all that is or was.

While everyone goes up against someone outside their power base. As Green Arrow shows us what would have happened if he had gone up against Doomsday in Superman #75 thirty years ago, of which this comic is a thematic sequel.

While the main Justice League Trinity get to reprise the death of The Flash in Crisis On Infinite Earths… now the deaths of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The Justice League Incarnate suffer similar fates at the hands of Pariah.

You'll believe a Captain Carrot can fry. And I don't think Oliver Stone will have to make a conspiracy theory over the death of President Superman. Goodbye Clark Kent Superman, Bruce Wayne Batman, Diana Wonder Woman, John Stewart Green Lantern, Arthur Curry Aquaman, Zatanna, Hawkgirl, President Superman, Captain Carrot, Avery Ho Flash, DinoCop, Mary Marvel, Aquawoman and Thunderer… just not the one who makes it through…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ ACETATE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 04/26/2022